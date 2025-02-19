 Skip to main content

Top Trends for an Inclusive Workplace in 2025

A new report finds DEI practices are becoming part of an overall strategy to future-proof business.
Danielle Romano
diversity & inclusion

NEW YORK — Workplaces are being redefined and transformed by shifts in technology, talent and expectations. For companies to be innovative and competitive, inclusive workplace cultures are more important than ever, a new trends report published by Catalyst suggests.

For 2025,  an overarching trend among strategic, forward-focused organizations is to embed workplace inclusion and intersectional gender initiatives into core business strategies. 

"This year's top 10 trends highlight the importance of treating workplace inclusion and gender equity as business imperatives, with holistic efforts interconnected across organizational functions and global contexts," Catalyst wrote. "Companies committed to this mindset see diversity, equity and inclusion [DEI] not as reactive measures but as elements of a future-proofing strategy that strengthens their ability to compete and succeed in a constantly evolving global market."

1. Embedding Inclusion in Business Strategy

In 2025, the defining factor in diversity and inclusion is how organizations are embedding these initiatives into their operations. Many businesses are integrating their diversity efforts into broader business agendas such as environmental, social and governance frameworks, mental health and wellbeing programs, or human resources functions. This strategic move allows companies to maintain their commitment to workplace inclusion while sidestepping the divisive DEI label. 

"This approach positions diversity and inclusion as integral parts of corporate responsibility and business success, not just a social agenda," Catalyst said.

2. Leadership Training for the Future

Professional leadership training is shifting in response to a deeper understanding of the impact of inclusive leadership on business performance. The new model of leadership focuses on skills such as resilience, flexibility, emotional intelligence, social influence and empathy — what Catalyst refers to as "durable skills." This shift is part of a broader movement signaling a transition from top-down management styles to leadership approaches that prioritize teamwork, innovation and continuous learning. This leadership transformation will better position organizations to tackle a range of business challenges and create a more cohesive, innovative and resilient workforce, the organization emphasized.

3. AI & Inclusive Workplaces

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming how organizations approach diversity and inclusion by offering new tools to measure diversity gaps, engage broader swaths of current and potential employees, and address workplace bias. AI can be leveraged to screen job descriptions, ads and corporate communications for biased language, analyze large demographic datasets, monitor employee sentiment and provide training to employees through personalized engagement. 

"Strategic leadership is essential to navigate challenges like bias and privacy while driving meaningful diversity and inclusion outcomes across business areas," according to Catalyst.

4. Gender Partnership

To address the uncertainty that some men feel about their role in diversity and inclusion initiatives, leaders are shifting toward inclusive approaches that recognize men as crucial partners and beneficiaries in the work of fostering gender equity. This involves addressing the impact of rigid social norms on people of all genders and creating spaces where men feel comfortable discussing their own experiences, biases and perspectives on gender. By inviting men into the dialogue, these initiatives aim to reduce feelings of alienation and promote collaboration across genders.

5. Inclusive Workplaces for Everyone

More leaders are recognizing and addressing the disparity in support provided to employees in frontline roles compared to their corporate counterparts. Organizations often cut and paste corporate efforts that are not likely to resonate or be effective in the frontline context. Businesses need to consider the unique contexts and modalities of frontline work and recognize that successful engagement may require tailored approaches. 

"The frontline workforce is also often left out of the data collection process; measurement of frontline experiences and progress is critical to drive meaningful change," the organization said. "Recent shifts in data reporting legislation in the EU [European Union] are addressing this gap but all businesses should consider taking this data-driven approach as it allows for more accurate assessments and targeted interventions."

6. Return-to-Office Mandates

Organizations that offer flexible working arrangements benefit by attracting and retaining a broader talent pool. However, in the last year, return-to-office mandates have increased, asking employees to return on-site on designated days or full time. This change requires renewed attention from inclusion-focused organizational leaders to ensure that employees who prefer or need more flexible schedules are not disadvantaged by proximity bias. Transitional support should be available for employees with obstacles to on-site work such as caregiving responsibilities, health challenges, disabilities and long commutes.

7. Women's Health

Support for women's health issues like menopause and endometriosis is increasingly becoming integral to recruitment and retention strategies. Global organizations are beginning to understand that supporting women's health improves wellbeing, engagement and long-term productivity. This focus reflects a shift toward creating more inclusive work environments as well as a growing acknowledgment that gender-specific health concerns have been historically overlooked. As this trend continues to unfold, we can expect more businesses to introduce health benefits and policies that position them to attract and retain top talent.

8. Generational Diversity

Generational diversity is becoming an increasingly important area of focus in the workplace. With multiple generations working side by side, companies must actively address biases and stereotypes about both older and younger employees to foster collaboration and innovation. This shift highlights the value of mentorship, sponsorship and reverse mentorship programs, where older and younger employees can learn from one another. By addressing ageist assumptions and promoting cross-generational learning, companies can better prepare for the future of work while leveraging the strengths of all age groups. 

An age-diverse workforce also requires flexible career development opportunities that cater to different stages of life. Addressing these issues for all employees helps companies to retain institutional knowledge, embrace innovation, and create environments where everyone can contribute meaningfully.

9. Neurodivergence, Disability & Accessibility

In 2025, accessibility, disability inclusion and neurodiversity are poised to become central pillars of workplace inclusion. Companies now understand that embracing neurodiversity enhances not only workplace culture but also drives innovation, problem solving and productivity. To support this, businesses are adopting tailored support systems, sensory-friendly environments, flexible work arrangements and manager training. Assistive technologies such as screen readers and voice recognition tools are becoming standard. Universal design principles ensure accessibility across workspaces, benefiting not only neurodiverse and disabled employees but the broader workforce.

10. Reassessing Inclusive Workplace Maturity

Barriers to creating effective diversity and inclusion accountability mechanisms such as resource constraints and lack of leadership commitment can derail initiatives and encourage reassessment of your inclusive workplace maturity. A key component of this reassessment is the adoption of an intersectional lens — understanding how various aspects of a person's identity intersect with systems of power to shape their experiences. In addition, organizations are increasingly aware of the role of transparency in building trust and credibility in diversity and inclusion efforts and they are embedding accountability for inclusion initiatives at all levels of leadership and across departments. 

"While chief diversity officers remain crucial for guiding strategy, this evolution ensures that their work isn't siloed but integrated into the fabric of the organization," Catalyst wrote.

Headquartered in New York, Catalyst accelerates progress for women and workplace inclusion, helping organizations solve business challenges by attracting talent, fostering innovation and driving performance through inclusive cultures and diverse perspectives.

