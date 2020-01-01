Coca-Cola Energy is an energy drink that combines the energy consumers want with the Coca-Cola taste they love, according to the maker. Packaged in 12-ounce cans, Coca-Cola Energy contains 114 milligrams of caffeine, guarana extracts, and B vitamins. The product will arrive on shelves nationwide in January 2020 in four varieties: Coca-Cola Energy, Coca-Cola Energy Zero Sugar, Coca-Cola Energy Cherry, and Coca-Cola Energy Cherry Zero Sugar.