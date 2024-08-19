Coca Cola & OREO 'Bestie' Limited-Time Offerings

Coca‑Cola and the OREO brand, two "bestie" brands are teaming up to offer fans a pair of limited-time products — Coca‑Cola OREO Zero Sugar and OREO Coca‑Cola Sandwich Cookie. Both products sport a sleek, black-and-white packaging design that remains true to the two brands' iconic personalities while embracing creative elements like OREO cookie embossments and stacked Coca‑Cola bottles. The OREO Coca‑Cola Sandwich Cookie features two signature chocolate base cakes paired with a Coca‑Cola taste, embossed with Coca‑Cola designs, with a smooth white-colored creme and studded with red edible glitter. Coca‑Cola OREO Zero Sugar features a refreshing Coca‑Cola taste with flavorful, OREO cookie-inspired hints. Coca‑Cola OREO Zero Sugar will hit stores beginning in September in 35 markets worldwide, including the United States, Canada, China, Mexico and Brazil. A frozen variation of Coca‑Cola OREO Zero Sugar will also be available at participating 7-Eleven locations in select markets.

The exclusive offerings are the latest drops from the global Coca‑Cola Creations platform.