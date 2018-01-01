Kellogg's combined its Cocoa Krispies Treats with M&M’S for "a match made in gooey, marshmallow-y, chocolatey heaven," according to the company. Designed for on-the-go snacking, the Cocoa Krispies Treats With M&M’S Minis Big Bar is a crispy marshmallow square made from puffed, oven-roasted rice and real cocoa, with milk chocolate M&M’S Minis mixed in. Accordinng to Kellogg's, its original Rice Krispies Treats With M&M’S bar grew dollar sales by 24 percent in 2017 in the U.S. convenience channel.