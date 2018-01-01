Press enter to search
Close search

Cocoa Krispies Treats With M&M’S Minis Big Bar

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Cocoa Krispies Treats With M&M’S Minis Big Bar

Made with real cocoa and milk chocolate M&M’S Minis.
Cocoa Krispies Treats with M&M’S Minis Big Bar

Kellogg's combined its Cocoa Krispies Treats with M&M’S for "a match made in gooey, marshmallow-y, chocolatey heaven," according to the company. Designed for on-the-go snacking, the Cocoa Krispies Treats With M&M’S Minis Big Bar is a crispy marshmallow square made from puffed, oven-roasted rice and real cocoa, with milk chocolate M&M’S Minis mixed in. Accordinng to Kellogg's, its original Rice Krispies Treats With M&M’S bar grew dollar sales by 24 percent in 2017 in the U.S. convenience channel.

 

Other Popular Products

Country Archer Jerky Co. Meat Bar Line

Country Archer Jerky Co. Meat Bars

SuperGrain+ Bars