Coen Markets Adds Checkout-Free Shopping at Select C-stores

CANONSBURG, Pa. — Coen Markets Inc. launched checkout-free shopping at two convenience stores in Pennsylvania, one in Oakdale and one in Southpark. The offering comes from a partnership with Grabango, a provider of checkout-free technology for large-scale chains.

Shoppers at the two Amoco Coen Markets can use the Grabango app to pay for items without needing to stand in line or scan their items. Instead, they grab what they need and are billed through the app, creating contactless and automatic payment.

"At Coen we're always looking at how technology can improve our shoppers' experiences,' said Colin Dornish, vice president of consumer experience and innovation at Coen Markets. "Grabango makes shopping fast and easy for them."

Grabango's deployment with Coen Markets is the most recent in a series of launches with other major retailers. BP previously announced its partnership with Grabango. Amoco, a BP brand, is the first to go live with this technology at Coen-owned sites. BP had previously tapped Grabango to retrofit several of its ampm stores last year.

Additionally, in 2020, GetGo partnered with the company to service a number of its stores in the Pittsburgh area.

"Checkout-free is quickly accelerating into the mainstream. Grabango's recent slew of store launches, all turned up in rapid succession, is part of the industry's rapid expansion that we'll see in 2023," said Will Glaser, CEO of Grabango.

Grabango is a checkout-free solution suitable for operation in existing stores. The solution helps eliminate shrink, increases store capacity and boosts shopper loyalty. The system installs easily without any interruption to store operations, does not require changes to store layout or product mix and does not require special carts or gates, according to the company.

Founded in 1923, Coen Markets has been serving guests for 100 years in the Pittsburgh tri-state region. The company currently operates more than 60 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.