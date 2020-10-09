Coen Markets Embarks on Chainwide Rebranding

CANONSBURG, Pa. — Amoco is coming back to the greater Pittsburgh tri-state market by way of Coen Markets Inc.

The move comes as Coen signed an agreement to rebrand the forecourt of its company-operated sites. In addition to bringing Amoco to its network, the company is rebranding all of its convenience stores to the Coen name, including those that are currently branded Ruff Creek Markets and CoGo's.

Coen took ownership of CoGo's 38 c-stores in December 2018, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Founded in Washington, Pa., in 1923, Coen is among BP's oldest customers in North America. Coen directly operates nearly 60 locations, including those with its CoenKitchen featuring a full breakfast menu, bean to cup coffee, Our Famous Chicken offer, from-scratch pizza and pepperoni rolls, and an assortment of made-to-order sandwiches.

"Our CoenKitchen stores serve fresh-made, high-quality and craveable food using the best ingredients. Our food offer has been a success with our guests. Similarly, we wanted to provide our guests with a high-quality gasoline and fueling experience which is why we chose to brand our stations with Amoco," said Andy McIlvaine, Coen's president.

The Amoco branding, image and station elements have been updated after an almost 20-year hiatus, giving the recognizable torch and oval logo a more modern look. In late 2017, BP reintroduced the premium brand to millions of U.S. motorists, beginning with six locations in the New York and New Jersey area.

"The Coen-Amoco agreement is an example of how BP is enhancing its go-to-market efforts in North America. It is fitting that we embark on this landmark agreement with Coen, building on one of BP's longest relationships. Our team is excited and looking forward to maximizing the customer impact of our brands," said Rob Moore, BP vice president, Sales Mobility & Convenience, Americas.

The agreement will take immediate effect with the goal of reimaging the Coen c-stores at the end of this year, or in early 2021. Amoco converted-sites will begin offering all three grades of Amoco gasoline with Invigorate, as well as Amoco Diesel at select sites. Additionally, Amoco sites will also accept all BP credit cards, BP gift cards, and BP fleet cards, along with contactless transactions using the BPme app.

"The reimaging of all of our stores to Coen and Amoco will enable us to speak with one voice to our guests in the region. The Coen-Amoco partnership offers distinctive products for our guests, and is in line with our mission to 'impress and satisfy our guests with each visit and make their lives simpler'," added Charlie McIlvaine, Coen's CEO.

Canonsburg-based Coen operates nearly 60 stores on Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.