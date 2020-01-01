Coffee Enterprises Pesticide Testing for Organic Products

Confirming that coffee and tea products adhere to the National Organic Program (NOP) regulations throughout the supply chain, from farm to consumer, is essential for business and product trustworthiness. Coffee Enterprises now offers a quantitative chemical analysis, measuring more than 180 pesticides, for coffee and tea products that will be sold, labeled or represented as "100% organic" or "organic." Coffee Enterprises' Pesticide Multi-Screen Package #4 (NOP) Test is an essential tool to verify that coffee and tea products adhere to U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations for labeling, according to the company. Testing is conducted under Coffee Enterprises' supervision at ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certified partner laboratories following NOP guidelines.