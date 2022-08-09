Coffee mate Plant-Based Almond & Oat Milk Creamers

Coffee mate is bringing Plant-Based Almond & Oat Milk Creamers in two flavors to store shelves. Available in two flavors, French Vanilla and Caramel, the creamers combine the most beloved flavors of Coffee mate with a smooth, blended base of oat and almond milk, according to the company. Both flavors are available in 28-ounce bottle with a suggested retail price of $4.29.



