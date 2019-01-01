Want to sell lots of cold drinks during the hot summer months? Then you need to place the ColdStor Ice & Beverage Bin in any area of your store and customers will not resist grabbing a cold drink to quench their thirst.

Beer, soft drinks, water bottles and cold snacks are highly visible and reachable within the ColdStor. This unit has a 295 qt capacity that can hold large amounts of ice for up to 48 hours to keep products cooler for longer periods of time

This sturdy, efficient and attractive unit is made of strong plastic material with poly foam insulation, four strong casters to roll around store floor or outside and it is easy to maintain and empty with the twist of its built-in pivot nozzle.

The overall dimensions of the ColdStor are 39”W x 27”D x 39”H and it has a bifold lid to keep the unit open or close and two strong handles for secure and steady movement

Check our complete product line at at www.forteproducts.com or call us at 816 813 3337