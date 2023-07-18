Colonial Group to Relocate Corporate Headquarters

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Colonial Group Inc., a diversified group of companies focused on the energy, chemicals, distribution and logistics industries, is moving its corporate headquarters.

The organization will relocate to 1375 Chatham Parkway in Savannah. The facility was built for the Savannah Morning News in 2003.

Colonial Group attributes the move to the company's significant growth over the past several years.

"With our Savannah area employees currently working in eight different offices that have reached or are nearing capacity, we are thrilled to secure this larger facility that will consolidate our office personnel. This location will create a more collaborative atmosphere for our employees which will allow us to better support our operations and accommodate our needs as we continue to grow," said Christian Demere, president and CEO of Colonial Group.

The newly acquired three-story office encompasses 99,000 square feet, situated on more than 17 acres. The property also includes an additional 145,000-square-foot warehouse previously used as a newspaper press and distribution facility.

Building renovations are expected to begin in the near term, and Colonial Group intends to relocate the majority of its local corporate personnel to the new headquarters over time.

Colonial Group is a fourth-generation family-owned business founded in 1921. The company marked its 100th anniversary in 2021.

Over the years, the business has diversified to be the umbrella company of Colonial Oil, Colonial Terminals, Colonial Transportation Solutions, Colonial Energy, Colonial Chemical Solutions, Colonial Towing, Aqua Smart and Crown Carbon Reduction Technologies.

Colonial Group's retail arm, Enmarket, is a chain of 130 convenience stores with locations across Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. On May 4, the retailer opened a new c-store in Richmond Hill, Ga., which is a refinement of Enmarket's prototype, optimizing unused space in the original design and eliminating equipment. These adjustments make the store more efficient to build, operate and shop in but retain the look and feel of the prototype, as Convenience Store News previously reported.