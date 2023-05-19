What's In Store: 7-Eleven Inc., Enmarket & Parker's Kitchen

Both locations also featured updated menu offerings and amenities, such as touchscreen ordering stations for personalized subs and sandwiches; an open floor plan with clean sightlines and spacious standalone food displays; consumer-friendly, wide aisles; mobile ordering through the QuickChek Rewards app; and contactless self-checkout counters.

The Union Township site is additionally equipped with a generator so it can remain open during power outages, a vital lifeline for those living in the area or traveling along Route 78, the company stated.

Royal Farms

Baltimore-based Royal Farms expanded into Grandy, N.C., with a public opening in May after a successful soft opening event earlier in the spring.

As part of the commemoration of the store opening, the convenience store made a donation to the Lower Currituck Food Pantry, which serves Currituck County residents who struggle to make ends meet and are in need of emergency food assistance. The donation included a truckload of products ranging from beverages and protein bars to snacks and toilet paper.

"We are thrilled to expand into North Carolina and bring our dedication to supporting the communities we serve with us. At Royal Farms, we are passionate about finding ways to give back to the neighborhoods we do business in. Our donation to the Lower Currituck County Food Pantry is our way of thanking Grandy for welcoming us into this historic community," said Frank Schilling, director of marketing.

Thorntons

Thorntons opened its newest Nashville, Tenn., store at 1525 West Main Street. The company now operates a total of 19 stores in Tennessee.

The grand opening celebration included numerous deals and giveaways for guests, including a Thorntons mystery gift card which customers could immediately scan at the register to determine the value, with one customer winning a $1,000 gift card. The event also featured music and games, as well as the presentation of a $2,500 donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee by Thorntons leadership.

The 4,400 square foot facility is set on 1.55 acres and features a number of amenities to serve guests, including self-checkout stations, LED lighting, freshly made burritos and sandwiches prepared throughout the day at the onsite kitchen, a variety of top-of-the-line beverages and 20 auto fueling positions.

Based in Louisville, Ky., Thorntons is part of the BP portfolio.