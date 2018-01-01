Combustible Gas Leak Detector

New from E-Instruments, the Model 7899 gas sniffer is a portable, rugged and easy-to-use leak detection tool. It is equipped with a highly sensitive tip to pinpoint small leaks of any combustible gases and hydrocarbons from piping and/or appliances. The Model 7899 Gas Sniffer includes: an 11-inch fully flexible probe, auto zero-drift adjustment, visual LCD and bar graph display, audio alarm, hold function, a quick response time and more.