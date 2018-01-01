Community Coffee Eco-Friendly Cups

Community Coffee Co.'s Coffee Service Division is moving to new sustainable ThermoLite cups. Made from paper and recycled content, these eco-friendly cups use less material, energy and waste than previous cups, according to the company. With 109 million cups sold last year, this transition will help further Community Coffee’s commitment to sustainability. The Mobius loop logo or recycling logo is clearly visible on each ThermoLite cup to ensure customers are aware they can recycle the product. Additionally, the cup contains 45 percent recycled material that includes at least 15 percent post-consumer fiber. This information is also printed on each cup. The company plans to transition to the new cups by summer 2018.