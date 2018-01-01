Community Coffee Iced Beverages

For a limited time, Community Coffee Co. is offering two new products in its Coffee Service Division: Porch Breeze Half & Half and Porch Breeze Sweet Mango Iced Tea. Half iced tea and half lemonade, Porch Breeze Half & Half offers a refreshing combination of the two popular warm-weather beverages, according to the company. Porch Breeze Sweet Mango Iced Tea features a blend of orange pekoe cut black tea with mango nectar flavor, and is sweetened with 100 percent pure cane sugar. Both brews are available in 48-ounce filter packs.