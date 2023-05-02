Community Service Spotlight: Casey's, Crosby's, EG Group & Wawa

Casey's General Stores Inc.

On April 13, the Casey's store in Ankeny, Iowa, was a designated stop along PepsiCo's eighth annual "Rolling Remembrance" American flag relay.

The "Rolling Remembrance" relay is a more than 8,000 mile long relay of an American flag that was flown in combat during Operation Enduring Freedom in 2012. Utilizing normal business routes, PepsiCo's network of U.S. military veteran drivers pass off the storied flag at each predetermined stop.

The event helps raise awareness and funds for the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

"At Casey's, service is part of our core values, and it's why recognizing the sacrifices and legacies of our nation's veterans is so important to us," said Darren Rebelez, president and CEO of Casey's, and a U.S. Army veteran. "We're proud to show our gratitude to those who have served our country and their families through meaningful opportunities like the Rolling Remembrance relay and with strong partners like PepsiCo."

[Read More: Community Service Spotlight: Casey's, CITGO & Enmarket]

CITGO Petroleum Corp.

CITGO participated in special events to support and engage local communities this spring.

In March, employees at the company's Lemont, Ill., refinery made a splash at the 2023 Polar Plunge at the Braidwood Recreation Club.

The team of 14 made the plunge in CITGO safety gear — including hard hats — and polar bear costumes, and, along with a corporate donation, raised a total of $14,353 for Special Olympics Illinois. They also brought home three awards from the event including Most Money Raised by an Individual, the Golden Years Plunger and Best Costume.

Overall, the Braidwood Polar Plunge event raised more than $63,000 for the Special Olympics from 339 participants.

"CITGO is proud to support the Special Olympics Illinois Polar Plunge," said Jim Cristman, CITGO Lemont vice president and general manager, adding that CITGO employees participate in many Special Olympics events, on and off the field, throughout the year.

Special Olympics has raised nearly $27 million by more than 87,000 Plungers since the event's inception 24 years ago. Special Olympics Illinois provides programs in 11 regions throughout the state and reach more than 21,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities each year.

The following month, CITGO served as the official fuel sponsor of the 127th Boston Marathon, as well as the sponsor of a running team participating in the race. This year's team included educators, nonprofit workers, a first responder and two first-time marathoners from Boston.

"I work in a very low socio-economic area, so for CITGO to pick me — I can't describe my gratitude," said Cathy Delamore, a teacher from the Houston area. "Because people like me and the kids I work with really need support."

CITGO's presence at the event included a "cheer zone" beneath the CITGO sign in Kenmore Square, where company representatives and spectators encouraged runners as they approached the final mile towards the Boylston Street finish line.

This year's race also marked a solemn anniversary — 10 years since the bombing at the 2013 finish line. On April 16, members of the CITGO team attended a memorial service for the three spectators and two policemen who lost their lives.

Headquartered in Houston, CITGO operates three refineries in Louisiana, Texas and Illinois. The company currently employs approximately 3,300 people and supplies a network of approximately 4,200 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets.