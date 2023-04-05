Advertisement
Community Service Spotlight: Casey's, CITGO & Enmarket

Mars Wrigley, Tri Star Energy and Wawa also gave gifts back to their communities.
Amanda Koprowski
Associate Editor
NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.

Here are the latest company spotlights:

Feeding America Logo

Casey's General Stores

Through April 4, Casey's and Monster Energy partnered to provide up to 10 million meals for children and families across the heartland. 

Funds raised by Casey's guests during the "Roundup at the Register" campaign and the addition of 250,000 meals from Monster Energy benefitted 53 Feeding America network food banks in the 16 states where Casey's operates.

"Millions of people across our nation's heartland are faced with the difficult reality of wondering where their next meal will come from. Those in need are our neighbors, and Casey's is ready to join Feeding America for another year in the fight against hunger," said Ena Williams, chief operating officer at Casey's. "Building on our partnership, and from the continued generosity of Casey's guests, we can ensure that food is available and accessible."

Food insecurity continues to impact rural communities, where a large portion of Casey's stores are located. According to Feeding America, one in eight children are at risk of hunger, and 5.2 million seniors aged 60 and up faced hunger in 2021.

Casey's guests helped the organization by rounding up their purchases when they shopped at their local store or when they ordered online.

Casey's also pledged to provide up to 1 million meals total this year to 53 food banks when guests purchase a pizza slice and any size fountain drink combo.

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. The organization networked with more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations and more than 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs to serve 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in 2022. 

Casey's General Stores is headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa, and operates more than 2,400 c-stores. As part of its "Here For Good" mission to create stronger communities, Casey's guests have helped provide millions of meals to their neighbors since 2020.

CITGO

CITGO Petroleum Corp.'s Lemont, Ill., refinery held its 12th annual Shamrock Bowl at Bowlero in Romeoville, a yearly event which raises funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

A total of 288 bowlers from 63 companies came out to support the event which raised $144,560, making it the highest amount ever raised from the company's MDA Shamrock Bowl. 

"CITGO has a long history of supporting MDA and our team is proud to continue these efforts," stated Jim Cristman, CITGO Lemont vice president and general manager. Cristman added that CITGO Lemont Refinery has raised more than $8.7 million for MDA through its bowling and golf outings since their inception. 

"We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support that CITGO, its employees, vendors, marketers and retailers have demonstrated for the mission of the Muscular Dystrophy Association for the past 38 years," said Amanda Konopka, national account director, Corporate Partnerships at MDA. "CITGO has set the standard in strengthening our community by fueling our efforts to empower families living with neuromuscular diseases." 

For more than 70 years, MDA has helped accelerate research, advanced care and advocated for the support of families living with muscular dystrophy. 

Headquartered in Houston, CITGO operates three refineries in Louisiana, Texas and Illinois. The company currently employs approximately 3,300 people and supplies a network of approximately 4,200 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets.

Enmarket Charity Classic Check

Enmarket

The Enmarket Charity Classic returned on March 23, raising $250,000 to be split evenly between the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire and Make-A-Wish Georgia.

This was the fourth presentation of the classic, which was sponsored by Savannah, Ga.-based convenience store operator Enmarket as part of the company's Club Car Championship at The Landings Club. More than 280 golfers took part in the charity tournament this year.

"This event benefits two remarkable nonprofit organizations, and Enmarket couldn't be prouder of our role in helping both the 200 Club and Make-A-Wish Georgia," said Matt Clements, Enmarket's president. "We recognize how vital it is to be a good corporate citizen, but beyond that, events like the Enmarket Charity Classic also illustrate the joys of living in the Coastal Empire."

The 200 Club serves the families of fallen first responders in the Savannah area, while Make-A-Wish Georgia grants the wishes of critically ill children.

With the help of vendor partners, the event set new records for player numbers and dollars raised, Clements said.

Participants in the Enmarket Charity Classic played the Marshwood and Magnolia courses at The Landings Golf and Athletic Club in Savannah.

Founded as Interstate Stations by Robert Demere in 1964, Enmarket employs more than 1,300 people and operates 130 convenience stores, 14 quick-service restaurants and two fast-casual restaurants in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. 

Dove Galaxy Your Pleasure has Promise tagline promo image

Mars Wrigley

In March, chocolate brand Dove Galaxy made a commitment to help 1 million people — including women, their families and their communities — thrive by 2030.

The company says the ambitious pledge will be fulfilled through partnerships with leading nongovernmental organizations, including CARE International, to deliver and scale up programs of work that make a meaningful difference in people's lives. Programs include organizations like the Women for Change Village Savings and Loans Associations (VSLA) model, which helps to socially and economically empower women in cocoa growing communities. 

To mark the news, Mars, maker of Dove Galaxy, introduced a global campaign featuring authentic and empowering stories from women around the world.

"At Dove Galaxy, we're committed to creating a world where our chocolate does as good as it tastes," said Tiana Conley, Global Portfolio Strategy, Mars Wrigley. "It's what our consumers expect of us, and what we demand of ourselves."

The BBDO-led creative, which also introduces a new brand platform of "Your Pleasure Has Promise," was directed by award-winning Kenyan filmmaker, Amirah Tajdin, who has championed women of color throughout her storied career. 

The new campaign will initially air in China and Britain before being exported further afield later in the year.

Police officer sitting at café with "Coffee with a Cop" sign

Tri Star Energy

On Feb. 28, White Bison, a property of Tri Star Energy, held a "Coffee with a Cop" day at its Centennial Boulevard location in Nashville, Tenn. 

Members of the community were invited to join Metropolitan Nashville Police Department deputies for a free coffee and croissant, and encouraged to sit and chat with the officers to learn a little more about them.

White Bison previously held "Coffee with a Cop" events at other locations in Tennessee and Alabama in October 2022. According to the company, the purpose of the meet-ups was to "strengthen the relationships between … officers and the citizens they serve [by] providing the opportunity for people to get to know their local police officers."

Nashville-based Tri Star Energy owns and operates the Twice Daily and Sudden Service convenience banners and supplies fuel to wholesale trade channels in 14 states. It also owns premium coffee brand White Bison Coffee, including locations throughout middle Tennessee and north Alabama.

Wawa

At the opening of its 250th store in Florida, Wawa awarded $7,450 to Feeding Tampa Bay. 

According to a report from WTSP, the funds came from a $25,000 grant the c-store operator plans to distribute to Florida food banks across the state.

In addition to the donation, the network also reported on the other activities at the store's grand opening, including free coffee of any size given out to customers, a community toast and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The grant funds continue Wawa's ongoing partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay. The company has also helped raise money for the organization through Super Bowl specials and direct donations, as well as worked in conjunction with Project 100's Feeding the Streets program to provide food for in-need families.

Wawa operates nearly 1,000 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

