Community Service Spotlight: Casey's, CITGO & Enmarket

Casey's General Stores

Through April 4, Casey's and Monster Energy partnered to provide up to 10 million meals for children and families across the heartland.

Funds raised by Casey's guests during the "Roundup at the Register" campaign and the addition of 250,000 meals from Monster Energy benefitted 53 Feeding America network food banks in the 16 states where Casey's operates.

"Millions of people across our nation's heartland are faced with the difficult reality of wondering where their next meal will come from. Those in need are our neighbors, and Casey's is ready to join Feeding America for another year in the fight against hunger," said Ena Williams, chief operating officer at Casey's. "Building on our partnership, and from the continued generosity of Casey's guests, we can ensure that food is available and accessible."

Food insecurity continues to impact rural communities, where a large portion of Casey's stores are located. According to Feeding America, one in eight children are at risk of hunger, and 5.2 million seniors aged 60 and up faced hunger in 2021.

Casey's guests helped the organization by rounding up their purchases when they shopped at their local store or when they ordered online.

Casey's also pledged to provide up to 1 million meals total this year to 53 food banks when guests purchase a pizza slice and any size fountain drink combo.

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. The organization networked with more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations and more than 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs to serve 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in 2022.

Casey's General Stores is headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa, and operates more than 2,400 c-stores. As part of its "Here For Good" mission to create stronger communities, Casey's guests have helped provide millions of meals to their neighbors since 2020.

CITGO

CITGO Petroleum Corp.'s Lemont, Ill., refinery held its 12th annual Shamrock Bowl at Bowlero in Romeoville, a yearly event which raises funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

A total of 288 bowlers from 63 companies came out to support the event which raised $144,560, making it the highest amount ever raised from the company's MDA Shamrock Bowl.

"CITGO has a long history of supporting MDA and our team is proud to continue these efforts," stated Jim Cristman, CITGO Lemont vice president and general manager. Cristman added that CITGO Lemont Refinery has raised more than $8.7 million for MDA through its bowling and golf outings since their inception.

"We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support that CITGO, its employees, vendors, marketers and retailers have demonstrated for the mission of the Muscular Dystrophy Association for the past 38 years," said Amanda Konopka, national account director, Corporate Partnerships at MDA. "CITGO has set the standard in strengthening our community by fueling our efforts to empower families living with neuromuscular diseases."

For more than 70 years, MDA has helped accelerate research, advanced care and advocated for the support of families living with muscular dystrophy.

Headquartered in Houston, CITGO operates three refineries in Louisiana, Texas and Illinois. The company currently employs approximately 3,300 people and supplies a network of approximately 4,200 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets.