Community Service Spotlight: OnCue, The United Family & Wawa

NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.

Dover Fueling Solutions

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS), a part of Dover Corp. and a global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, announced that three children of DFS employees were named recipients of the prestigious Dover Scholars Program scholarship.

The 2025 DFS Dover Scholars are:

Angela Greene, whose father Juan Greene is vice president of manufacturing operations and supply chain management for EMEA and SAIL Regions at DFS. She is studying cognitive and behavioral neuroscience at the University of California, San Diego.

Evan Burlaca, whose mother Tatiana Nehotina serves as senior software developer at Bulloch Technologies. He is pursuing a degree in computer science at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada.

Lin Xi, whose mother Queping Gao is an IT business systems senior analyst at DFS, is majoring in e-commerce at Shenzhen University in Shenzhen, China.

Greene, Burlaca and Xi are among 31 scholars selected worldwide for the 2025 Dover Scholars Program. The recognition honors students' hard work and fuels their confidence and excitement for their future success, DFS said.

"It's inspiring to see the impact of the Dover Scholars Program across our global DFS family," said David Crouse, president of Austin, Texas-based DFS. "Angela, Evan and Lin reflect the academic, leadership and extracurricular excellence that define this program. By investing in their education today, we can shape the innovators of tomorrow — and we can't wait to see all they'll achieve."

The Dover Scholars Program is now in its 14th year and has awarded 464 scholarships to date, providing approximately $3.5 million in educational support to deserving students across Dover's global operating companies. The scholarship provides financial assistance of up to $12,000 over four years to the children of full-time employees. Selections are made by an independent panel of college admissions professionals and are based on academic excellence, leadership abilities and extracurricular activities.

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee surpassed $1 million in support for Hope For The Warriors (HOPE), a national nonprofit that supports post-9/11 veterans, service members and military families, through its Hy-Vee Homefront initiative. It total, the initiative reached $1.3 million in 2024.

[Read more: Hy-Vee Enters Unleaded 88 Branding Pact]

Hy-Vee has supported Hope For The Warriors since 2024. The goal of the Hy-Vee Homefront initiative is to increase awareness of, and support for, organizations that serve the nation's military members, veterans and their families through fundraisers, community events and special initiatives.

Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states, including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

"We are incredibly proud of our longstanding partnership with Hope For The Warriors," said Dawn Buzynski, assistant vice president of communications for Hy-Vee. "Since 2014, we've worked alongside the HOPE staff to raise awareness and provide resources for post-9/11 veterans and active military. Our goal has always been to honor their service and sacrifice by supporting them through fundraisers, community events and special initiatives that truly make a difference."

The donations to Hope For The Warriors continue to be used to fund a variety of its programs focused on providing financial, career and educational stability; physical and emotional strength; and social support that builds community.

"We're honored to work toward our mission alongside corporate partners like Hy-Vee that understand the value of hiring and supporting military families year-round," said Robin Kelleher, founder and CEO for Hope For The Warriors. "Each year, requests for HOPE's support with housing and food insecurities continue to rise within the military community, and we're able to continue to meet those critical needs thanks to supporters like Hy-Vee and its dedicated customers."

OnCue

OnCue raised $10,750 for Special Olympics Oklahoma and the Greater Houston area through the sale of specialty cups. From January through March, 50 cents of every charitable cup purchased was donated to Special Olympics programs, benefiting athletes and volunteers alike.