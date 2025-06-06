 Skip to main content

Community Service Spotlight: OnCue, The United Family & Wawa

Dover Fueling Solutions, Hy-Vee and Ryl Tea also gave back to their communities.
Melissa Kress
NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.

Dover Fueling Solutions 

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS), a part of Dover Corp. and a global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, announced that three children of DFS employees were named recipients of the prestigious Dover Scholars Program scholarship.

The 2025 DFS Dover Scholars are:

  • Angela Greene, whose father Juan Greene is vice president of manufacturing operations and supply chain management for EMEA and SAIL Regions at DFS. She is studying cognitive and behavioral neuroscience at the University of California, San Diego.
  • Evan Burlaca, whose mother Tatiana Nehotina serves as senior software developer at Bulloch Technologies. He is pursuing a degree in computer science at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada.
  • Lin Xi, whose mother Queping Gao is an IT business systems senior analyst at DFS, is majoring in e-commerce at Shenzhen University in Shenzhen, China.

Greene, Burlaca and Xi are among 31 scholars selected worldwide for the 2025 Dover Scholars Program. The recognition honors students' hard work and fuels their confidence and excitement for their future success, DFS said.

"It's inspiring to see the impact of the Dover Scholars Program across our global DFS family," said David Crouse, president of Austin, Texas-based DFS. "Angela, Evan and Lin reflect the academic, leadership and extracurricular excellence that define this program. By investing in their education today, we can shape the innovators of tomorrow — and we can't wait to see all they'll achieve."

The Dover Scholars Program is now in its 14th year and has awarded 464 scholarships to date, providing approximately $3.5 million in educational support to deserving students across Dover's global operating companies. The scholarship provides financial assistance of up to $12,000 over four years to the children of full-time employees. Selections are made by an independent panel of college admissions professionals and are based on academic excellence, leadership abilities and extracurricular activities.

Hy-Vee 

Hy-Vee surpassed $1 million in support for Hope For The Warriors (HOPE), a national nonprofit that supports post-9/11 veterans, service members and military families, through its Hy-Vee Homefront initiative. It total, the initiative reached $1.3 million in 2024.  

[Read more: Hy-Vee Enters Unleaded 88 Branding Pact]

Hy-Vee has supported Hope For The Warriors since 2024. The goal of the Hy-Vee Homefront initiative is to increase awareness of, and support for, organizations that serve the nation's military members, veterans and their families through fundraisers, community events and special initiatives.

Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states, including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

"We are incredibly proud of our longstanding partnership with Hope For The Warriors," said Dawn Buzynski, assistant vice president of communications for Hy-Vee. "Since 2014, we've worked alongside the HOPE staff to raise awareness and provide resources for post-9/11 veterans and active military. Our goal has always been to honor their service and sacrifice by supporting them through fundraisers, community events and special initiatives that truly make a difference."

The donations to Hope For The Warriors continue to be used to fund a variety of its programs focused on providing financial, career and educational stability; physical and emotional strength; and social support that builds community.

"We're honored to work toward our mission alongside corporate partners like Hy-Vee that understand the value of hiring and supporting military families year-round," said Robin Kelleher, founder and CEO for Hope For The Warriors. "Each year, requests for HOPE's support with housing and food insecurities continue to rise within the military community, and we're able to continue to meet those critical needs thanks to supporters like Hy-Vee and its dedicated customers."

OnCue

OnCue raised $10,750 for Special Olympics Oklahoma and the Greater Houston area through the sale of specialty cups. From January through March, 50 cents of every charitable cup purchased was donated to Special Olympics programs, benefiting athletes and volunteers alike. 

The OnCue team presents a check to the Special Olympics
OnCue President Laura Aufleger delivered a check to the to Special Olympics Oklahoma at their Summer Games.

The organization's mission is to give those with intellectual disabilities opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in sharing gifts, skills and friendships among others. OnCue team members volunteer each year at the summer games held in Stillwater, Okla., the retailer's hometown.

"Partnering with nonprofit organizations is always a priority to OnCue, and Special Olympics is a great beneficiary for our charitable cups fundraiser," said Laura Aufleger, OnCue president, who delivered a check to the to Special Olympics Oklahoma at their Summer Games. "We are so thankful for the opportunity to give back, especially to inspiring organizations like Special Olympics Oklahoma and Greater Houston area."

More than $453,000 has been generated for partnering nonprofit organizations through the sale of OnCue's specialty cups over the past seven years. January through March, funds raised went toward serving more than 10,500 athletes in Oklahoma and an additional 9,800 more in the Greater Houston area.

[Community Service Spotlight: EG America, Little General Stores & OnCue]

In other community news, OnCue collected $91,353.28 in nonperishable and personal care items for Oklahoma food resource centers in 2024. This is equivalent to 6,843 pounds of food, translating to 5,702 meals provided.

"We understand the burden that comes with the rising cost of food providing products to food resource centers is a small step we can take to give back," Aufleger said. "We are thankful for the opportunity to make a small impact on such a large issue affecting our community."

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma was OnCue's biggest beneficiary, received more than $50,796.78 worth of items — equivalent to 3,805 pounds. As the largest hunger relief charity in the state, this donation is estimated to provide 3,171 meals toward their mission of offering nourishing food and pathways to self-sufficiency.

OnCue aids in the fight against hunger by partnering with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Our Daily Bread and other food pantries to minimize hunger and food waste. OnCue collects products from each store annually to refresh item selection and minimize food waste. Since 2020, the convenience retailer has given more than $422,880 in products and $50,000 in monetary support for Oklahoma food resource centers.

OnCue operates convenience stores in Oklahoma and Texas. It employees approximately 1,700 team members. 

Ryl Tea 

Ryl Tea is turning up the nostalgia with the launch of its newest limited-edition flavor: Rocket Pop, a red, white and blue summer classic reimagined as a better-for-you tea. Available now through the end of the year, Rocket Pop supports Wounded Warrior Project.

In honor of Military Appreciation Month (May), Ryl Tea is donated $100,000 to Wounded Warrior Project, a veterans service organization focused on the total well-being of post-9/11 wounded, ill or injured veterans. Each can of Rocket Pop features the Wounded Warrior Project logo as a symbol of Ryl's ongoing support for those who served.

"We created Rocket Pop to bring back that classic summer feeling — fun, carefree and nostalgic — but we also wanted it to stand for something bigger," said Blodin Ukella, CEO and founder of Ryl Tea. "Supporting the Wounded Warrior Project allows us to give back to the military community and recognize the strength and resilience of the men and women who protect our freedom."

Ryl Tea is fueling national buzz with a Rocket Pop campaign brought to life with a powerful Americana-inspired commercial celebrating unity, resilience and community starring National Football League quarterback Jameis Winston and community builder Sydney Thomas.

"We must never forget the cost of freedom," said Brea Kratzert Todd, Wounded Warrior Project vice president of business development. "Support from partners like The Ryl Co. make it possible for Wounded Warrior Project to be there for warriors throughout their lifetime, providing life-changing programs and resources."

The United Family

Throughout the month of May, The United Family donated 50,000 pounds of apples to food banks and food pantries across Texas and New Mexico as part of the annual Take a Bite Out of Hunger program.

Team members from The United Family and a display for the Take a Bite Out of Hunger program

This year's donation marks the 15th year of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger program. Thanks to the partnership between The United Family and FirstFruits Farms, more than 650,000 pounds of apples have been donated, helping countless families across both states.

"The United Family feels very blessed to be in the position to make these donations for the 15th year in a row," said Joseph Bunting, produce business director for Lubbock, Texas-based The United Family. "We know how important donations of fresh produce can be for food banks and their clients. We are so thankful for this partnership with FirstFruits and the hard work of our team members across Texas and New Mexico."

These donations mark a continuing commitment by The United Family as an original partner of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger program, sponsored by FirstFruits Farms of Washington. FirstFruits created the program to help feed the underserved while bringing attention to the problem of food insecurity across the country.

Organizations that received donations include South Plains Food Bank, High Plains Food Bank, Food Bank of West Central Texas, Minnies Food Pantry, West Texas Food Bank, Concho Valley Food Bank, Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico, Roadrunner Food Bank and Storehouse New Mexico.

Wawa Inc.

The Wawa Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation founded by Wawa Inc. to support the company's charitable giving and philanthropic activities, is accepting nominations for the 2025 Wawa Foundation Hero Award, which is presented during the annual Wawa Welcome America Festival.

The Wawa Foundation Hero Award honors a nonprofit organization and its volunteers serving Philadelphia by providing services that build stronger communities through preserving our independence, protecting our safety and mentoring and inspiring our youth. The nomination period ran May5-25 and the community voting period runs from June 13-17. The winner will be announced on July 4. 

The Wawa Foundation Hero Award winner receives a $50,000 grant, and the runners-up each receive $10,000 grants. In honor of The Wawa Foundation's 10th Anniversary of the program, an additional $20,000 will be awarded to hand-selected charities serving Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. operates more than 1,100 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Washington, D.C.

