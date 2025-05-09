 Skip to main content

Hy-Vee Enters Unleaded 88 Branding Pact

The partnership with Iowa Corn and Growth Energy will bring awareness to the fuel offer at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh c-stores.
Melissa Kress
A gas pump with Unleaded 88 at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee Inc. is teaming up with Iowa Corn and Growth Energy to update the branding for Unleaded 88 at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience stores across the Midwest.

Unleaded 88 is a fuel blend made with 15% ethanol that can be used in 96% of cars and trucks on the road today. As more and more stores across the nation offer this fuel option, Hy-Vee is addressing the growing need to create brand uniformity to give consumers consistent fuel choices, according to a release from Iowa Corn.

Updating signage and pump labels with Unleaded 88 will help increase sales of higher blends of ethanol that will support corn farmers in Iowa and across the country, the association added. 

"We are consistently striving to promote the value of ethanol, as a cheaper, cleaner and homegrown fuel for drivers to have access to," said Dan Keitzer, chair of the Iowa Corn Industrial Usage and Production Committee, and a farmer from Mediapolis, Iowa. "Iowa Corn invests in opportunities to build demand for corn in all forms. Ethanol is a top market for Iowa's corn farmers, and it provides many benefits for drivers and our state. 

"With this partnership with Hy-Vee and Growth Energy, our goal is to simplify the choice at the pump and positively highlight Unleaded 88 as a great choice for any driver with a car 2001 and newer," Keitzer added. 

According to Jake Comer, Growth Energy's vice president of market development, the partnership aligns with one of the biofuel trade association's primary goals to expand access to biofuels blends in the United States. 

"Unleaded 88 gives American drivers an engine-smart, low-cost option at the pump and as more drivers seek to take advantage of its benefits, this effort comes at a perfect time," Comer said. 

Hy-Vee currently has more than 50 locations across the Midwest that offer Unleaded 88 and plans to add the fuel grade to more locations in the future.

"In addition to supporting Iowa farmers, our partnership with Growth Energy and Iowa Corn will help us enhance the fueling experience at the pump, making it easier for our customers to identify Unleaded 88 from other fuel grades," said Lucas Glasgow, Hy-Vee's senior vice president of merchandising. "This summer, customers will also see us hosting special events to help educate drivers about the benefits behind this fuel option."

Hy-Vee Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states with sales of more than $13 billion annually. 

