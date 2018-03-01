CompuCom Self Healing Store

CompuCom launched two new services for retailers: The Self Healing Store and Device as a Service. Both are designed to lower IT costs while improving the customer experience. The Self Healing Store is an automated service that keeps store technology up and running by monitoring device performance in real time, automatically detecting and resolving issues, outages and failures. CompuCom’s Device as a Service combines hardware, managed services, and device lifecycle management into a single, fixed-cost service to help retailers lower their total cost of ownership, increase user satisfaction, and boost workplace productivity.