Confectionery Sales Topped $54B in 2024

Consumers continue to leave room in their budgets for treats despite concerns over grocery prices.
Danielle Romano
Candy & Snacks Deep Dive

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Confectionery sales topped $54 billion in 2024, and are expected to exceed $70 billion by 2029, the National Confectioners Association's (NCA) recently published "2025 State of Treating" report reveals.

Across the board, consumers are concerned about the price of groceries, which has led to widespread shifts in food and beverage spending. However, 98% of shoppers reported that they had purchased confectionery products at some point in 2024, demonstrating that they continue to leave room in their budgets for treats like chocolate and candy that enhance special moments.

"Americans are still turning to chocolate and candy as a special way to elevate their celebrations, holidays and even ordinary days. The connection between our industry's products and emotional well-being is undeniable, and we are meeting consumers where they want to be met with options for the moment — no matter the occasion," said John Downs, president and CEO of the NCA.

The annual report uncovered:

  • Chew On This: While a little more than half of confectionery sales were driven by chocolate, nonchocolate candy experienced standout results in 2024, growing by nearly $5 billion since 2019 — an increase of almost 70%.
  • Season's "Treat-ings": The big four candy seasons (Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween and the winter holidays) accounted for 62% of all confectionery sales in 2024. The top reasons for people to buy chocolate and candy included seeing their favorite treats and brands, gifting and special occasions.
  • Always a Treat: The vast majority of consumers (85%) agree that it is fine to occasionally enjoy a piece of chocolate or candy, and 86% of parents are also on board with their children enjoying candy every once in a while. Consumers report that they are interested in different pack size options and resealable packaging to help them with portion control.

The "State of Treating" combines proprietary NCA consumer survey findings with syndicated data provided by Circana and Euromonitor. Shopper insights were collected using an online survey conducted in December 2024 among a national sample of 1,551 consumers between the ages of 18 and 75. The survey findings are overlaid with Circana retail measurement and household panel data. Future market predictions are provided by Euromonitor. The study was conducted by 210 Analytics.

The "2025 State of Treating" report is accessible online.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., NCA is a leading organization for the $54 billion U.S. confectionery industry. The industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states and supports an additional 635,000 jobs in related fields.

