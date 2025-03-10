Confectionery Sales Topped $54B in 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Confectionery sales topped $54 billion in 2024, and are expected to exceed $70 billion by 2029, the National Confectioners Association's (NCA) recently published "2025 State of Treating" report reveals.

Across the board, consumers are concerned about the price of groceries, which has led to widespread shifts in food and beverage spending. However, 98% of shoppers reported that they had purchased confectionery products at some point in 2024, demonstrating that they continue to leave room in their budgets for treats like chocolate and candy that enhance special moments.

"Americans are still turning to chocolate and candy as a special way to elevate their celebrations, holidays and even ordinary days. The connection between our industry's products and emotional well-being is undeniable, and we are meeting consumers where they want to be met with options for the moment — no matter the occasion," said John Downs, president and CEO of the NCA.