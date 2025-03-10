Confectionery Sales Topped $54B in 2024
The annual report uncovered:
- Chew On This: While a little more than half of confectionery sales were driven by chocolate, nonchocolate candy experienced standout results in 2024, growing by nearly $5 billion since 2019 — an increase of almost 70%.
- Season's "Treat-ings": The big four candy seasons (Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween and the winter holidays) accounted for 62% of all confectionery sales in 2024. The top reasons for people to buy chocolate and candy included seeing their favorite treats and brands, gifting and special occasions.
- Always a Treat: The vast majority of consumers (85%) agree that it is fine to occasionally enjoy a piece of chocolate or candy, and 86% of parents are also on board with their children enjoying candy every once in a while. Consumers report that they are interested in different pack size options and resealable packaging to help them with portion control.
The "State of Treating" combines proprietary NCA consumer survey findings with syndicated data provided by Circana and Euromonitor. Shopper insights were collected using an online survey conducted in December 2024 among a national sample of 1,551 consumers between the ages of 18 and 75. The survey findings are overlaid with Circana retail measurement and household panel data. Future market predictions are provided by Euromonitor. The study was conducted by 210 Analytics.
Headquartered in Washington, D.C., NCA is a leading organization for the $54 billion U.S. confectionery industry. The industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states and supports an additional 635,000 jobs in related fields.