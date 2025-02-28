Rising Food Prices Shift Grocery Buying Habits

"Rising food prices are reshaping the way consumers make choices at the grocery store. Our findings show a significant shift towards affordability, with consumers prioritizing value over brand loyalty and exploring new ways to manage their budgets. For food and beverage brands, this presents a unique chance to connect with their audience by offering value-driven solutions and products that align with their evolving needs," said Alon Chen, CEO and cofounder of Tastewise.

Certain product categories have been hit the hardest. According to Tastewise, more than 40% of consumers say coffee and alcoholic drinks have seen the most striking price increases, followed by fresh produce (28%). Protein-rich items such as meat, fish and eggs are also a major concern, with 24% pointing to these products as significant contributors to their growing grocery bills.

Tastewise's GenAI-driven consumer data platform is used by some of the largest food and beverage companies, including Campbell's, KraftHeinz, Nestlé, Mars and PepsiCo. The company is headquartered in New York.