Consumers Continue to Warm Up to Private Label Products

PITTSBURGH — The lines between private label products and branded products are getting a little blurry in consumers' mind, a recent study found.

According to First Insight's "The Quiet Takeover of Private Label," nearly three-quarters (71%) of consumers surveyed believed they could recognize a private label when making a purchase, yet 72% were unable to do so when shown side-by-side images of store brand and national brand products.

Once seen as lower-tier alternatives to national brands, private labels are now becoming more competitive and many retailers are including them in their long-term growth strategies. Retailers are putting more effort into the quality, appearance and marketing of their private labels — and shoppers are responding, First Insight pointed out.

Specifically, 84% of consumers now trust in the quality of store brand products more or the same as national brands, while more than half (52%) say they've been influenced to try a store brand product by in-store promotions, packaging, displays or marketing materials.