Consumers Prioritize Cooking at Home as Food Costs Rise

"In light of what we already know, which is that the cost of groceries is going to continue to rise, these findings offer really interesting takeaways for U.S. grocers," said Nicholas Bertram, CEO of Flashfood. "Consumers are going to focus more on cooking at home as opposed to eating out or ordering from restaurants to save money. This is an opportunity for retailers to think creatively about their tech offerings to make sure they enable the purchase of quality, nutritious and affordable food.

"The best, most community-minded grocers will turn this economic reality into a positive. Flashfood is available to make this happen for any grocer ready to get ahead of the challenge," he continued.

The online survey was conducted Dec. 17-19, 2024, among 2,089 U.S. adults ages 18 and older.

