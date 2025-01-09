U.S. Economy Rides a Strong 2024 Finish Into New Year

The past year "was marked in large measure by the impressive resiliency of the consumer and a sturdy labor market," with consumer spending supported by low unemployment and wage gains that outpaced inflation even as employers slowed hiring, he remarked.

The 1.8 million ongoing claims for unemployment insurance as of the week ending Dec. 21, 2024 were only 40,000 higher than a year earlier, and new filings fell from 219,000 that week to 211,000 the following week. Average hourly wages were up 4.4% on an annualized three-month average in November.

Year-over-year inflation as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index followed by the Fed fell to 2.4% year over year as of November. That was close to the Fed's goal of 2% and substantially less than the 3.9% year-over-year increase in wages measured by the quarterly Employment Cost Index.

Consumer spending on both goods and services grew 5.5% year over year unadjusted for inflation in November and December combined while disposable personal income was up 5.2%, year over year, helping boost consumer purchases. Core retail sales as defined by NRF — excluding automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants — were up 4% year over year on a three-month moving average as of November and up 3.8% for the first 11 months of the year. While December figures won't be released until next week, spending is on track to meet or exceed NRF's projection for sound holiday shopping season growth of between 2.5% and 3.5% over 2023.

There was a disconnect between strong consumer spending and weak consumer confidence throughout 2024, with shoppers still concerned about high prices even though most inflation is now in services rather than goods. But optimism is increasing, with the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index rising 3.1% to 74 in December — its fifth consecutive monthly increase and the highest level since last April.

Following a quarter-point reduction in interest rates in December, the Fed is attempting to "thread a needle of lowering rates but at a pace that won't undo recent progress on inflation," Kleinhenz said. Consequently, Fed officials have indicated that they are likely to lower rates only half a point in 2025 rather than the previously expected full percentage point.

