Convenience Channel Companies Stand Out for Internship Programs

Determined by public voting and a panel of industry experts, list winners are chosen based on multiple criteria, such as compensation, growth opportunities, housing stipends and mentorship opportunities. Landing a spot on Yello's list this year was considered especially competitive, as hundreds of companies submitted their programs for consideration.

On 7-Eleven's placement, Yello commented, "One special aspect of the 7-Eleven internship program is the 'in store experience.' Interns get an exclusive opportunity to go behind the scenes at a store and experience firsthand the inner workings of the operations. Interns gain a deeper appreciation for the intricacies of convenience retailing. It's a unique chance to step into the shoes of our frontline employees and see the magic happening behind the scenes. 7-Eleven is proud to offer this immersive experience, providing interns with valuable insights."

For Marathon, Yello drew particular notice to the fact that nearly half of all interns and co-ops return for another internship, while a large percentage of participants would often go on to accept full-time employment with the company after their program wrapped up.

As for Mondelēz's placement, Yello was impressed with the company's holistic approach to interns' development, including access to a comprehensive employee assistance program. The platform allows interns to access a range of services, including mental health counseling, lifestyle coaching and financial guidance, all for free and aimed at cultivating a supportive professional and personal ecosystem.

Yello complimented the NCR Voyix internship program not only for its high retention rate for future employment, but its ability to bring back interns year after year during the summer months. This suggests that returning interns not only place a high amount of trust in the company, but also the program has done its job in preparing students for life after graduation, either with NCR or with other employers.

