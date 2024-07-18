Convenience Retailers & Suppliers Recognized for Disability Inclusion

To be named Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion, companies must earn an 80 or above on a scale of zero to 100.

The retailers and suppliers who made the 2024 ranking are:

In 2024, 542 corporations, including 71 Fortune 100 and 220 Fortune 500 companies, utilized the Disability Equality Index to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts.

"On the 10th anniversary of the Disability Equality Index, we're extremely proud of the 542 national and international companies that are taking a proactive role in leading progress towards disability inclusion, setting a benchmark for others to follow," Jill Houghton, president and CEO of Disability:IN. "Their dedication to fostering inclusive workplaces not only attracts top talent but also drives innovation and creates sustainable performance in today's global market. Together, we are creating a future where everyone can contribute and thrive."

To view all of the companies that are a designated 2024 Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion, click here.

AAPD is a convener, connector and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60-plus million Americans with disabilities.

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 500 corporations' partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index; best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership.