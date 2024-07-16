Convenience Channel Rolls Out National Hot Dog Day Deals

Roller grill availability varies by store. The free drink is valid for one large fountain drink only and excludes HyperFreeze, Frozen Cold Brew Frazil and all other sizes.

LOVE'S TRAVEL STOPS

Love's Travel Stops is partnering with Schwab Meat Co. on a sizzling offer. On July 17, Love's customers can receive a free hot dog or roller grill item at participating locations in 42 states.

"Our customers are at the heart of what we do," said Joe Cotton, vice president of foodservice for Oklahoma City-based Love's. "National Hot Dog Day is a wonderful way for us to thank our loyal patrons and introduce new customers to the quality and convenience we deliver every day."

Customers can access the barcode for their free hot dog or roller grill item via the Love's Connect mobile app from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 17. Roller grill items available at Love's include Schwab's Hot Dogs, Tornados, Roller Bites and more, plus a full selection of toppings.

SKYLINE CHILI

Restaurant chain Skyline chili, known for its unique chili and coney dogs, is now available through DoorDash just in time for National Hot Dog Day. To celebrate, from July 22-29, consumers can enjoy $5 off eligible orders of more than $20 from participating Skyline Chili locations on DoorDash.

The Fairfield, Ohio-based chain has more than 130 locations across Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Florida available on DoorDash.