GPM Investments Rolls Out Hot Dog Offering

Nathan's Famous hot dogs are available for $1.99 each or two for $3.33 for enrolled fas REWARDS members at select locations.

The rollout of Nathan's Famous hot dogs is a continuation of ARKO's enhanced food program strategy, which aims to provide the best quality food at the best prices available.

Expanding its packaged and fresh food offering is one of three key marketing and merchandising pillars for ARKO, which also includes growing sales in core destination categories and using the fas REWARDS loyalty program to develop and strengthen the relationship with customers.

Other recent foodservice introductions from ARKO include:

The recent launch of a new pizza program in which fas REWARDS loyalty members can purchase a premium, 12-inch pizza fresh or frozen for $4.99, as well as the addition of a value-oriented chicken sandwich to the menu.

The expansion of bakery items to an additional 105 stores.

The addition of bean-to-cup coffee to 390 stores, bringing the offering to a total of 945 convenience stores.

Richmond-based ARKO owns 100% of GPM Investments. The company operates in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to its retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to its fleet fueling sites.