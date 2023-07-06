Convenience & Gas Retailers Land Spots on NRF's Top 100 List

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Retail Federation (NRF) named six convenience store and gas companies and two grocers with a c-store presence as part of its annual Top 100 Retailers 2023 list, which ranks the year's largest companies by annual sales.

C-store chains on the 2023 list include:

No. 19: 7-Eleven Inc. — $30.15 billion in 2022 U.S. retail sales (up from. No. 22)

No. 42: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. — $11.10 billion in 2022 U.S. retail sales (up from No. 45)

No. 88: Casey's General Stores Inc. — $4.78 billion in 2022 U.S. retail sales (up from No. 91)

No. 90: Exxon Mobil Corp. — $44.65 billion in 2022 U.S. retail sales

No. 98: Shell Oil Co. — $4.17 billion in 2022 U.S. retail sales

Grocery chains Hy-Vee Inc., which operates Hy-Vee Gas and Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh Express stores, and Giant Eagle Inc., which operates GetGo Café + Market stores, appeared on the list at No. 37 and No. 44, respectively.

All of these companies, with the exception of Exxon Mobil Corp., also appeared on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 list, with 7-Eleven, Couche-Tard and Casey's rounding out the top three.

NRF ranks its Top 100 Retailers by past 52/53-week annual retail sales within the United States only unless otherwise noted. It applies a variety of estimation techniques based on publicly disclosed information, resulting in figures that may not always match the companies' official public filing reports, according to NRF.

Company revenues from nonretailing operating segments are removed unless otherwise noted, with system-wide sales provided when the operation is a franchise. Rankings do not include fuel sales at locations designated as having a gasoline/fueling station as their primary business.

Selection criteria for the U.S. Top 100 list is based on Kantar's Retail IQ integrated research methodology. This year's list provided a surprising amount of consistency following multiple years of unrelenting change, according to NRF. David Marcotte, senior vice president for Kantar, noted that aside from a few exceptions, "everybody grew, and at more or less the same rate."

Washington, D.C.-based NRF is the world's largest retail trade association.