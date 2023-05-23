Convenience Retailers Gear Up for Memorial Day Weekend Travelers

"Summer is the perfect time to hit the road and take in the sights, and Pilot Flying J is ready to help travelers make the most of their adventures with special deals this summer," said Adrienne Ingoldt, vice president of brand and marketing for Pilot Flying J. "Wherever you are heading, there's a Pilot or Flying J along the way to fill up and refresh with plenty of options to make everyone in the car happy."

Additionally, travelers can save 10 cents off every gallon of gas at more than 800 participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel centers from May 22 through Sept. 5. To get these savings all summer, consumers can text "SAVE10" to 26494 and follow the text prompts to redeem the discount at the pump or in store.

Moving beyond fuel deals, Pilot Flying J is adding to its menu of made-in-house foods with new items, such as "The Big Dog" — a half-pound, all-beef, footlong hot dog roped in fresh pizza dough and topped with garlic butter — and its new cheesy breadsticks launching June 6. Other seasonal items include Nashville Hot Chicken wings, corn chowder soup, and fresh-cut fruit with watermelon, grapes and cantaloupe.

Pilot Travel Centers LLC is the largest network of travel centers in North America. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 77,000 truck parking spaces, 5,500 deluxe showers, 6,300 diesel lanes, and truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J.

Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Co. family of brands. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Co. is a majority owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.

Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc. is also rolling out a forecourt promotion for holiday travelers. The convenience retailer is offering 5 cents off per gallon 7-Eleven and Speedway-branded fuel to 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members from May 26 through 28.

For those traveling on Monday, May 29, the retailer is offering 11 cents off per gallon at 7-Eleven or Speedway-branded fuel locations to customers who use the 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards app.

Additionally, 7NOW Delivery users will get $20 off a $30 basket on May 29.