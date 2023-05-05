Pilot Co. Kicks Off Hiring Initiative

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gearing up for a busy summer travel season, Pilot Co. aims to hire more than 10,000 new team members across its family of travel center brands in North America.

The company has announced open opportunities across all Pilot and Flying J travel centers, One9 Fuel Network locations and on-site restaurants in both the U.S. and Canada, with a large number of openings in key travel states, including Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Texas and Virginia.

Available positions include full-time and part-time roles in travel center leadership, hourly retail, restaurant leadership, hourly food service and class A CDL drivers.

"This is an exciting — and rewarding — time to join Pilot," said Jamie Landis, vice president of team member experience at Pilot. "In addition to great perks and benefits, the launch of our new rewards and recognition program, Fueling Recognition, further empowers leaders to celebrate and reward individuals in those moments that matter, big and small."

Pilot's Fueling Recognition program allows leaders to reward team members for their hard work and milestones, big and small, with in-app points. Team members can redeem their points on thousands of items, including restaurant gift cards, electronics, company swag, concert tickets and more.

The company is also offering competitive benefits for both full- and part-time members, such as a 15-cent per gallon fuel discount, $10 meal and beverage credit each shift, low-cost health plans, paid parental leave and tuition assistance, among other perks.

The company has also worked to create better physical environments for its staff members. In March 2022, Pilot launched New Horizons, a $1 billion initiative to remodel its stores nationwide and give back to local communities. Feedback from team members and guests was incorporated into remodels in order to make improvements that provide team members with better technology, spaces and equipment.

The Pilot and Flying J travel center network includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 77,000 truck parking spaces, 5,500 deluxe showers, 6,300 diesel lanes and truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. It is a majority owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.