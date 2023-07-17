Convenience Retailers to Honor Community Heroes on 24/7 Day

NATIONAL REPORT — On July 24, the U.S. convenience store industry will once again hold 24/7 Day, a celebration of local community heroes that recognizes and gives back to first responders, medical personnel, 9-1-1 professionals and Red Cross volunteers.

Hosted by the NACS Foundation, this year's event features the theme "High 5 for Heroes" and includes unique offers, such as a free coffee or breakfast sandwich, to thank first responders who work around the clock to ensure people don't face emergencies alone. The event will also help raise awareness and donations for the American Red Cross.

[Read more: NACS Recognizes Convenience Store Retailers in Europe]

Entering its fifth year, the NACS Foundation Response Relief program's signature event has continued to grow. The first 24/7 Day held in 2018 had three retail partners: Sheetz, Wawa and RaceTrac. Last year, more than 50 convenience store brands representing 30,000-plus retail locations across the United States celebrated 24/7 Day, showcasing how the convenience retailing industry has thrived through change.

"Just like first responders, convenience stores and their workers provide essential services 24/7, while also acting as a reliable and safe hub for members of their community to connect, socialize and share," said Stephanie Sikorski, NACS vice president of marketing and executive director of the NACS Foundation. "So much of the work that both first responders and convenience store workers do is not seen by the public. This celebration was created to shine a bright light on their service, showing them that we see how much they do, and saluting them for their incredible efforts."

This year’s participants include: 1 Stop, 7-Eleven and DK, Admiral, Allsup’s, Apple Market, Au Energy, LLC — Loop Neighborhood Stores, Bread & Butter Shop, BreadBox, Casey's, Certified Oil, CFCA, Corner Mart, Cumberland Farms, Dixie Mart, Enmarket, Express Stop, ExtraMile, E-Z Mart, Fas mart, fastmarket, Fastrac, Flash Market, Garret'ts Family Market and Rapid Refill Convenience Stores, G&M Food Mart, Handy Mart, High's, Jaco Oil — Fastrip, JBDewar Inc. — Pride Pacific, Jetz, Jiffi Stop, Jiffy Stop Food Marts, Kum and Go, KwikShop, Lemmen, Li'l Cricket, Loaf N' Jug, Loop Neighborhood Markets, Market Express, Minit Mart, Next Door Store, OnCue, Pride, Quarles, Quik Stop, R Store, RaceTrac, Roadrunner Markets, Rose Mart, Rutter's, Scotchman, Sheetz, shore stop, Sprint, St. Romain Oil Co./Y-Not Stop, The Convenience Group, The Hub Convenience Stores, The Markets of Tiger Fuel Company, Tom Thumb, Town Star, TXB, Turkey Hill, Uncle's, Village Pantry, Yesway and Young's.

[Read more: Community Service Spotlight: EG America, Maverik & Murphy USA]

There is no cost for retailers and suppliers to join the 24/7 Day celebration at the entry level. Participation is flexible and can be structured around the needs and goals of each company. Information on how to get involved in the event can be found here.