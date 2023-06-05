Convenience Retailers Join Frazil Free Fridays

SALT LAKE CITY — Slushie fans can enjoy complimentary Frazil frozen beverages at multiple convenience store brands across Utah, Idaho and Nevada in June.

Freezing Point, parent company of the Frazil slushie brand, is celebrating Free Frazil Fridays every Friday this month as a kickoff to summer 2023.

Consumers will be able to receive a free 12-ounce Frazil drink, limited to one per person, during Friday operating hours at participating c-stores.

Participating c-store locations in Utah, Idaho and Nevada include:

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop

Holiday Oil

ExtraMile by Jacksons

Terrible Herbst

Anabi Oil (Rebel)

Fabulous Freddy's

Fast Stop

Good 2 Go

Oasis Stop 'N Go

Speedee Mart

Top Stop

Fast Gas

Hunsaker Stores

Consumers can also visit FreeFrazilFriday.com or download the Frazil app to find the closest participating c-store.

"Frazil started in Utah, is headquartered in Utah, and has some die-hard fans across the Intermountain West who have been with us from the beginning," said Sam Owens, chief marketing officer of Freezing Point. "It is our privilege to give our fans the opportunity to keep enjoying Frazils, on us, as they start their weekends off this summer, and hopefully reach a new set of Frazil fans as we launch into the next phase in our Frazil story."

Frazil is a Convenience Store News 2023 Category Captain in the Foodservice/Cold & Dispensed Beverages category based on its top-tier category management platform, its national benchmarking dashboard and its innovation, which includes the new brand Café Tango Frozen Coffee and Frazil Energy, the first broadscale caffeinated energy slush on the market.

Based in Salt Lake City, Frazil is known for its unique, fan-favorite flavor lineup, which is developed through trial-and-error experimentation and driven by immediate feedback from consumers, according to the company. More than 20,000 Frazil machines are now in operation across the United States.