Convenience Retailers Kick Off Holiday Promotions
Moving south, things are heating up for guests of RaceTrac Inc. During the "12 Days of Deals," RaceTrac Rewards members can enjoy exclusive offers through the retailer's recently relaunched loyalty app, including bonus rewards points, buy-one-get-one deals and free products across candy and drinks.
No promotion code is needed to unlock the offers. Deals start Dec. 9 and run through Dec. 20.
Headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates nearly 800 convenience store locations across its RaceTrac and RaceWay franchises in 13 states.
Additionally, Knoxville, Tenn.-based Pilot Travel Centers LLC wants to make every mile merrier with new offerings to fuel the holiday journey. In celebration of the season, Pilot's holiday campaign featured a week-long "Hauliday Giveaway," a curated gift guide for on-the-go shoppers and savings on seasonal coffee, as Convenience Store News previously reported.