Convenience Retailers Kick Off Holiday Promotions

Cumberland Farms and RaceTrac celebrate 12 days of giving.
Danielle Romano
Cumberland Farms_12 Days of Cumbys

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store retailers are in the season of giving, launching exclusive sweepstakes and promotions to make guests' seasons bright.

Cumberland Farms will celebrate the "12 Days of Cumby's Sweepstakes," offering customers 12 days of giveaways. From Dec. 11-22, guests can join by following Cumberland Farms on Instagram, liking and sharing the daily posts for a chance to win a variety of unique prizes such as gas and coffee to swag and experiences from major brands like Monster Energy, Tornado, PepsiCo, The Coca Cola Co. and The Hershey Co. 

"There's no better way to ring in the holiday season than with 12 days of Cumby's," said Whitney Johnson, vice president of digital commerce. "We're offering up a different giveaway each day that our guests will be clamoring to get their hands on."

Cumberland Farms is a property of EG America, the Westborough, Mass.-based operator of more than 1,500 convenience stores across the United States.

Moving south, things are heating up for guests of RaceTrac Inc. During the "12 Days of Deals," RaceTrac Rewards members can enjoy exclusive offers through the retailer's recently relaunched loyalty app, including bonus rewards points, buy-one-get-one deals and free products across candy and drinks. 

No promotion code is needed to unlock the offers. Deals start Dec. 9 and run through Dec. 20.

Headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates nearly 800 convenience store locations across its RaceTrac and RaceWay franchises in 13 states. 

Additionally, Knoxville, Tenn.-based Pilot Travel Centers LLC wants to make every mile merrier with new offerings to fuel the holiday journey. In celebration of the season, Pilot's holiday campaign featured a week-long "Hauliday Giveaway," a curated gift guide for on-the-go shoppers and savings on seasonal coffee, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

