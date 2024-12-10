Convenience Retailers Kick Off Holiday Promotions

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store retailers are in the season of giving, launching exclusive sweepstakes and promotions to make guests' seasons bright.

Cumberland Farms will celebrate the "12 Days of Cumby's Sweepstakes," offering customers 12 days of giveaways. From Dec. 11-22, guests can join by following Cumberland Farms on Instagram, liking and sharing the daily posts for a chance to win a variety of unique prizes such as gas and coffee to swag and experiences from major brands like Monster Energy, Tornado, PepsiCo, The Coca Cola Co. and The Hershey Co.

"There's no better way to ring in the holiday season than with 12 days of Cumby's," said Whitney Johnson, vice president of digital commerce. "We're offering up a different giveaway each day that our guests will be clamoring to get their hands on."

Cumberland Farms is a property of EG America, the Westborough, Mass.-based operator of more than 1,500 convenience stores across the United States.