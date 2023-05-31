Four Finalists Named for 2023 Top Women in Convenience Corporate Empowerment Award

CHICAGO — Four convenience retail companies have been selected as finalists for the second-annual Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) Corporate Empowerment Award, Convenience Store News announced today.

The TWIC Corporate Empowerment Award honors a convenience retail company that commits to gender equality and promotes female leadership and advancement. Sponsored by The Hershey Co., this award is part of the tenth-annual Top Women in Convenience program, the industry's first and only awards program that recognizes the integral role women play in convenience retailing.

The 2023 TWIC Corporate Empowerment Award finalists are:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., headquartered in Laval, Quebec;

BP, headquartered in Houston;

OnCue, headquartered in Stillwater, Okla.; and

Yesway, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

The winner will be the organization that most effectively paves the road to empower women in leadership roles and is a champion for the inclusion of women in the goals and vision of the enterprise. Examples include advancements in board membership, promotions leading to senior management positions, and relevant professional development.

The 2023 TWIC Corporate Empowerment Award recipient will be revealed at an awards ceremony held during the 2023 NACS Show in Atlanta. The Top Women in Convenience awards gala will take place the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 4 at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at the CNN Center.

[Watch: Highlights of the 2022 Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala]

Couche-Tard and Yesway were finalists last year as well. Casey's General Stores Inc. took home the grand prize in 2022. Nearly 25 percent of Casey’s supervisory roles are held by females and the convenience store retailer has achieved a 50/50 board of directors, making it one of only 6 percent of Russell 3000 companies with a gender-balanced board.

This year’s awards gala will also honor the 10th class of Top Women in Convenience, comprised of 87 established and emerging female leaders in the convenience store industry. The 2023 TWIC class includes five Women of the Year, 40 Senior-Level Leaders, 35 Rising Stars and seven Mentors from across the industry's retailer, distributor and supplier communities.

Supporters of the 2023 Top Women in Convenience program include: founding and presenting sponsor Altria Group Distribution Co.; platinum sponsors ITG Brands, PepsiCo Inc. and Reynolds Marketing Services Co.; gold sponsors BIC USA Inc., The Boston Beer Co., The Coca-Cola Co., Core-Mark International, Juul Labs, Mars Wrigley, Mondelēz International, The Proctor & Gamble Co., Swedish Match North America, and Tyson Convenience; silver sponsors Anheuser-Busch InBev, BeatBox Beverages, Constellation Brands, Glanbia Performance Nutrition, and Premier Manufacturing Inc.; and Corporate Empowerment Award sponsor The Hershey Co.