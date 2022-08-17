Convenience Store News Names 2022 Future Leaders in Convenience

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News is celebrating the fifth year of its Future Leaders in Convenience (FLIC) awards program by honoring a 2022 class that includes, for the first time ever, emerging leaders from convenience store retailer, distributor and and supplier companies.
The goal of the Future Leaders in Convenience program is to celebrate and help develop the next generation of c-store industry leaders by providing a forum for talented young businesspeople to hone their leadership talent, while recognizing the achievements of a select few up-and-comers, aged 35 or under at the time of nomination.
This year's FLIC class comprises 34 individuals who are already making significant positive contributions to their companies and the convenience store industry at large. Their spheres of influence run the gamut from marketing to operations to fuel management to loyalty, and more. They were selected based on nominations received from their peers that highlighted their achievements over the past 12 months.
The 2022 Future Leaders in Convenience are:
- Kristine Anderson, Marketing Manager, Casey's General Stores Inc.
- Nathan Arnold, Director of Marketing, Englefield Oil Co.
- Joseph Bortner, Category Manager, Rutter's
- Makayla Bowling, Accounting Clerk, Sutey Oil Co./Thriftway
- Courtney Carter, Internal Communications, Buc-ee's
- Angelle Cloud, Foodservice Compliance Director & Registered Dietician, ShopRite & Bourbon Street Deli
- Billy Colemire, Director of Marketing, Stinker Stores
- Mason Cowan, Director of Managed Services, BandyWorks
- Tim Cox, Senior Product Developer, Proprietary Beverages, 7-Eleven Inc.
- Carly Dietrich, Vice President, Strategic Accounts, Stuzo
- Stan Farrington, Category Manager, Grocery & Beverage, Harbor Wholesale
- Victoria Hammer, Creative Lead, OnCue
- Jack Jogan, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Mashgin
- Faheem Jamal, Director of C-store Operations, Chestnut Markets/CPD Energy Corp.
- Robert Jordan, Marketing Specialist, Hot Spot
- Aisha Khan, Company Operations & Acquisitions, Shahani Inc.
- Christine Loukota, Director of Emerging Technologies, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K
- Alyx Marsh, PM Warehouse Supervisor, Harbor Wholesale
- Hailey Miller, Associate Category Manager, Travel Centers, RaceTrac Inc.
- Sarah Montgomery, Director of Strategic Accounts, Applied Data Corp.
- Trent Moore, Marketing Manager, Yesway Inc.
- Ryan Nelson, Product Manager, Casey's General Stores
- Brian Nuzum, Senior Category Manager, Prepared Foods, Casey's General Stores
- John Phelps Jr., Vice President of Marketing, High's
- McKenzie Pritchard, Territory Manager, Global Partners LP
- Alisha Seeley, Cybersecurity Manager, Governance, Risk & Compliance, Casey's General Stores
- Renan Serafim, Fuel Manager, Alimentation Couche-Tard/Circle K
- Scott Smith, Senior Director of Information Technology, Parker's
- Drew Whitefield, Category Manager, Big Gulp & Slurpee, 7-Eleven
- Jordan Woodfin, Senior Manager of Fuel Quality, RaceTrac
- Bonnie Woods, Convenience Store Loyalty Strategist, Paytronix Systems Inc.
- Tony Woodward, Senior Account Manager, McLane Co. Inc.
- Kylie Wroge, Manager, Talent Acquisition, Casey's General Stores
- Lane Zesiger, Associate Category Manager, Maverik — Adventure's First Stop
These emerging leaders will be recognized and honored at the fifth-annual Future Leaders in Convenience Summit, being held this fall. The FLIC Summit will precede Convenience Store News' 2022 Hall of Fame gala dinner, honoring retailer inductee Brian Hannasch, president and CEO of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard, and supplier inductee Brent Cotten, vice president of customer and industry affairs at The Hershey Co.
Reynolds Marketing Services Co. serves as the founding and presenting sponsor of the Future Leaders in Convenience program.
For sponsorship information, contact Convenience Store News Vice President and Brand Director Paula Lashinsky at [email protected].