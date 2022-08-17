Convenience Store News Names 2022 Future Leaders in Convenience

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News is celebrating the fifth year of its Future Leaders in Convenience (FLIC) awards program by honoring a 2022 class that includes, for the first time ever, emerging leaders from convenience store retailer, distributor and and supplier companies.

The goal of the Future Leaders in Convenience program is to celebrate and help develop the next generation of c-store industry leaders by providing a forum for talented young businesspeople to hone their leadership talent, while recognizing the achievements of a select few up-and-comers, aged 35 or under at the time of nomination.

This year's FLIC class comprises 34 individuals who are already making significant positive contributions to their companies and the convenience store industry at large. Their spheres of influence run the gamut from marketing to operations to fuel management to loyalty, and more. They were selected based on nominations received from their peers that highlighted their achievements over the past 12 months.

The 2022 Future Leaders in Convenience are:

Kristine Anderson , Marketing Manager, Casey's General Stores Inc.

Nathan Arnold , Director of Marketing, Englefield Oil Co.

Joseph Bortner , Category Manager, Rutter's

Makayla Bowling , Accounting Clerk, Sutey Oil Co./Thriftway

Courtney Carter , Internal Communications, Buc-ee's

Angelle Cloud , Foodservice Compliance Director & Registered Dietician, ShopRite & Bourbon Street Deli

Billy Colemire , Director of Marketing, Stinker Stores

Mason Cowan , Director of Managed Services, BandyWorks

Tim Cox , Senior Product Developer, Proprietary Beverages, 7-Eleven Inc.

Carly Dietrich , Vice President, Strategic Accounts, Stuzo

Stan Farrington , Category Manager, Grocery & Beverage, Harbor Wholesale

Victoria Hammer , Creative Lead, OnCue

Jack Jogan , Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Mashgin

Faheem Jamal , Director of C-store Operations, Chestnut Markets/CPD Energy Corp.

Robert Jordan , Marketing Specialist, Hot Spot

Aisha Khan , Company Operations & Acquisitions, Shahani Inc.

Christine Loukota , Director of Emerging Technologies, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K

Alyx Marsh , PM Warehouse Supervisor, Harbor Wholesale

Hailey Miller , Associate Category Manager, Travel Centers, RaceTrac Inc.

Sarah Montgomery , Director of Strategic Accounts, Applied Data Corp.

Trent Moore , Marketing Manager, Yesway Inc.

Ryan Nelson , Product Manager, Casey's General Stores

Brian Nuzum , Senior Category Manager, Prepared Foods, Casey's General Stores

John Phelps Jr. , Vice President of Marketing, High's

McKenzie Pritchard , Territory Manager, Global Partners LP

Alisha Seeley , Cybersecurity Manager, Governance, Risk & Compliance, Casey's General Stores

Renan Serafim , Fuel Manager, Alimentation Couche-Tard/Circle K

Scott Smith , Senior Director of Information Technology, Parker's

Drew Whitefield , Category Manager, Big Gulp & Slurpee, 7-Eleven

Jordan Woodfin , Senior Manager of Fuel Quality, RaceTrac

Bonnie Woods , Convenience Store Loyalty Strategist, Paytronix Systems Inc.

Tony Woodward , Senior Account Manager, McLane Co. Inc.

Kylie Wroge , Manager, Talent Acquisition, Casey's General Stores

Lane Zesiger, Associate Category Manager, Maverik — Adventure's First Stop

These emerging leaders will be recognized and honored at the fifth-annual Future Leaders in Convenience Summit, being held this fall. The FLIC Summit will precede Convenience Store News' 2022 Hall of Fame gala dinner, honoring retailer inductee Brian Hannasch, president and CEO of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard, and supplier inductee Brent Cotten, vice president of customer and industry affairs at The Hershey Co.

Reynolds Marketing Services Co. serves as the founding and presenting sponsor of the Future Leaders in Convenience program.

For sponsorship information, contact Convenience Store News Vice President and Brand Director Paula Lashinsky at [email protected].