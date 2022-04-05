Convenience Store News Parent Company Investing in New Enterprise Membership & Subscription Initiatives

CHICAGO — EnsembleIQ, parent company of Convenience Store News, tapped Craig Lowe as senior vice president, membership and subscriptions. This announcement comes as EnsembleIQ is investing in new enterprise membership and subscriptions initiatives by leveraging its unique market expertise across grocery, drug, convenience, retail technology and consumer goods channels.

In this newly created role, Lowe will be responsible for the overall strategy and delivery of these offerings.

"Today we have two high-value membership products: Path to Purcahse Institute and Restaurant Technology Network. By bringing Craig into EnsembleIQ, our goal is to create new, innovative membership and subscription experiences that leverage our actionable intelligence and connections across key retail channels. Craig will provide strategic leadership to ensure that we are tailoring our solutions to fulfill the needs of our business decision maker audiences and new constituencies seeking to grow their businesses," said Jennifer Litterick, CEO, EnsembleIQ.

Lowe brings vast international membership and subscription expertise from across both the business-to-business information services marketplace and consumer media. He has created paid subscriptions and membership programs, transformed a conferences business, and led controlled circulation, news trade sales and marketing initiatives. He was most recently vice president, global audience marketing at Dow Jones, where he was responsible for delivering audiences for the Wall Street Journal's global events business and developing membership growth strategies for all WSJ Professional membership propositions. Earlier in his career, Lowe held roles with BMI Research, Espicom Business Intelligence, Saga Publishing Ltd., Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc. and Centaur Media Plc.

This marks the second major personnel announcement EnsembleIQ has announced in the past month. In March, the company promoted Joe Territo to executive vice president of content and communications.

Chicago-based EnsembleIQ, which also operates out of a Toronto office, is a North American business intelligence company delivering insightful information and actionable connections. Using its market expertise throughout the entire path to purchase in retail, retail technology, consumer goods, healthcare, and hospitality, it helps professionals make informed business decisions and gain a competitive advantage. It offers creative solutions that connect suppliers and service providers with our business-building communities. Through its diverse capabilities, EnsembleIQ provides its markets with digital, social, event, research, marketing services and strategic print offerings.

As CSNews Online recently reported, EnsembleIQ was recently recognized by workplace culture evaluation firm Comparably for its outstanding company culture and leadership. Comparably named EnsembleIQ a "Best Place to Work in Chicago" based on a survey of company employees.

According to the Comparably survey, EnsembleIQ received "A" grades for its company leadership, office culture and overall team. Survey analysis revealed 95 percent of employees look forward to interacting with co-workers; 81 percent report they are happy with their work-life balance; 95 percent are proud to be part of the company; and many employees commonly receive constructive criticism or positive feedback every week.

In addition to Convenience Store News, EnsembleIQ is parent company to several other publications, including Store Brands, Retail Leader, Consumer Goods Technology, Retail Info Systems, Hospitality Technology, Consumer Goods Technology, Drug Store News, Chain Store Age, Canada Convenience Store News, Canadian Grocer, Octane, The Medical Post and Pharmacy Practice Business.