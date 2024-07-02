Convenience Store News Top 100 Chains: Comings & Goings
One other name missing from this year's Top 100 is TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA), which sat at No. 27 on the 2023 ranking. As a result of bp's $1.3 billion acquisition of the chain in spring 2023, TA dropped from the list as a standalone company.
Looking ahead, at least two companies may be making their last appearances on the Top 100.
Cal's Convenience Inc., based in Frisco, Texas, captured the No. 33 spot this year. However, shortly after the rankings were compiled in March 2024, the company's Stripes convenience stores were acquired by Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc. The $950 million transaction closed in April.
While Cal's disappearance from the Top 100 is all but guaranteed, the future of No. 70 SQRL remains up in the air. After experiencing a quick growth spurt in late 2023, reports have surfaced that the Little Rock, Ark.-based company is selling off assets in the face of a financial crunch.