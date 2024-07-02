Convenience Store News Top 100 Chains: Comings & Goings

NATIONAL REPORT — Three convenience store companies arrived on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 list — S&S Petroleum Inc. (at No. 79t), Byrne Dairy Inc. (No. 91t) and J&H Oil Inc. (No. 94) — just as three others departed following notable merger-and-acquisition activity in 2023.

In what was arguably one of the most-talked about deals of the year, Salt Lake City-based Maverik — Adventure's First Stop acquired Kum & Go LC in August. The addition of more than 400 convenience stores boosted Maverik up the ranks. However, the transaction marked Des Moines, Iowa-based Kum & Go's exit from the convenience channel. Kum & Go ranked No. 17 on the 2023 Top 100.

COPEC Inc., the former parent company of MAPCO Express and a leading South America-based retail company, also took the exit this year after holding the No. 21 spot last year. In November, a subsidiary of COPEC sold the 300-plus-store MAPCO portfolio to two buyers, Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. and Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Majors Management Inc.