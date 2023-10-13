SQRL Buys 200-Plus Convenience Stores

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Convenience store and gas station retailer SQRL Fuel Stations announced a major expansion through its recent acquisition of 210 locations in various regions of the country. SQRL did not disclose the name of the stores' seller.

The deal brings SQRL's total store count to 350-plus sites across 14 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin, reported Chain Store Age, a sister publication of Convenience Store News.

"By expanding our network of fuel stations, SQRL will enhance convenience for our customers who rely on our locations for their daily commute or long-distance journeys," said Blake Smith, founder and chairman of SQRL. "Our new stores will be seamlessly integrated into SQRL's existing infrastructure, ensuring a smooth transition to service our customers."

Little Rock-based SQRL, which stands for Service, Quality, Relationships and Loyalty, was established in 2013 with a mission to revolutionize the convenience store industry. SQRL is dedicated to providing safe and efficient fuel and food offerings to customers across the nation, according to the company. Each location offers a wide range of high-quality fuel options and a variety of food offerings to cater to different tastes, preferences and needs within the community.

"We are revolutionizing the convenience store industry through laser-precision-tactical service models. Some of these stations will be full service at the pump and inside. Many products offered inside this store model will be proprietarily sourced — interspersed with locally grown business," the company wrote on its website.

SQRL also focuses on sustainability and environmentally friendly building materials that can be seen within its projects, such as the use of solar panels.

