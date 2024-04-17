7-Eleven Takes Full Ownership of Stripes Network

"Stripes and Laredo Taco Co. have been a great addition to our family of brands since they first joined us back in 2018. That deal provided us a valuable brand to grow our restaurant offering," said Joe DePinto, CEO of 7-Eleven. "We're excited to welcome the remaining Stripes stores and Laredo Taco Co. restaurants to the family, and we look forward to serving customers across west Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma."

7-Eleven expanded its U.S. c-store footprint by 12% in early 2018, when it acquired approximately 1,030 Sunoco c-stores for more than $3 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Sunoco entered into a 15-year take-or-pay fuel supply agreement with a 7-Eleven subsidiary, under which Sunoco agreed to supply approximately 2.2 billion gallons of fuel annually.

The retailer's latest deal is part of parent company Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd.'s broad strategic focus centering on foodservice. It will also connect the 7-Eleven and Speedway network alongside the interstate highway, contribute to increased regional market share and accelerate growth in the North America market.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.