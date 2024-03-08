Convenience Store Retailers & Suppliers Celebrate International Women's Day
NATIONAL REPORT — As part of Women's History Month and in honor of International Women's Day on March 8, numerous convenience store operators and channel suppliers are launching initiatives and promotions intended to recognize and support the women in their communities.
Those participating include:
Circle K
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.'s Circle K brand will run an "#InspireInclusion" campaign through March 10 by encouraging customers to recognize the special women in their lives and gifting them a treat from any participating Circle K location. The promotion encourages consumer to send a "thank you" note and complimentary gift of appreciation.
Guests simply have to click on the International Women's Day link on the Circle K website, type a personalized message into the text box, then copy the unique coupon link and send it to the women or allies of their choice.
The recipient will then receive an SMS message and be taken directly to the company's International Women's Day platform where they will be able to select the gift of their choice from among the following:
- Circle K chips
- Circle K water
- Circle K nuts
- Medium coffee
- Medium polar pop
- Chocolate chip cookie