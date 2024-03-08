Convenience Store Retailers & Suppliers Celebrate International Women's Day

Limited-edition chocolate bars, free gifts and new advisory committees are among the promotions launching throughout March.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot

NATIONAL REPORT — As part of Women's History Month and in honor of International Women's Day on March 8, numerous convenience store operators and channel suppliers are launching initiatives and promotions intended to recognize and support the women in their communities.

Those participating include:

Hersheys SHE Bar

The Hershey Co.

The Hershey Co. will be bringing back its limited-edition Hershey's SHE bars for a fourth year, with packaging that highlights more than 200 adjectives to describe powerful, reliable and brilliant women.

[Read more: The Hershey Co. Recognized for Diversity Initiatives]

The Hershey's SHE bars were co-created in partnership with Girls on the Run, a United States-based nonprofit dedicated to creating a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential. The company will also be donating funds to support the organization's work, alongside the Hershey employees who volunteer as coaches for Girls on the Run throughout the year.  

Internationally, Hershey plans to continue the "#HerSHE" and "#HERforSHE" International Women's Day campaigns. Originating in Brazil in 2020, this year, consumers in the Asia-Pacific region, Brazil/Latin America, Canada, India and the Middle East will join in the celebration, including partnerships with Girl Up, a nonprofit that advances girls' skills, rights and leadership opportunities to amplify the voices of girls and youth making a difference.  

Additionally, the company plans to continue to build off its successful achievement of reaching one-to-one aggregate gender pay equity for salaried employees in the United States in 2020, with the goal of meeting the same standard globally by 2025.

Circle K

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.'s Circle K brand will run an "#InspireInclusion" campaign through March 10 by encouraging customers to recognize the special women in their lives and gifting them a treat from any participating Circle K location. The promotion encourages consumer to send a "thank you" note and complimentary gift of appreciation.

Guests simply have to click on the International Women's Day link on the Circle K website, type a personalized message into the text box, then copy the unique coupon link and send it to the women or allies of their choice.

[Read more: Circle K Helps Black Talent Thrive]

The recipient will then receive an SMS message and be taken directly to the company's International Women's Day platform where they will be able to select the gift of their choice from among the following:

  • Circle K chips
  • Circle K water
  • Circle K nuts
  • Medium coffee
  • Medium polar pop
  • Chocolate chip cookie
Truck diver Susie De Ridder sits in the cab of a tractor trailer

TravelCenters of America

With women making up approximately 12% of professional drivers — according to the 2023 Women in Trucking Index — and 43% of its workforce, TravelCenters of America (TA) will be launching new initiatives that focus on understanding and valuing women's experiences and viewpoints, in an effort to create positive industry change.  

TA launched a Women's Safety Advisory Group which brings together professional drivers and members of the trucking industry to discuss safety and related topics at travel centers and for services. While the advisory group specifically focuses on female perspectives, any feedback and information received will be used to create safer sites for all guests and team members, regardless of gender.

[Read more: TravelCenters of America Grows Network to 300 Sites]

The company's retail operations support vice president, Debbie Shelton, alongside Violet Helferich from ACE Doran Hauling & Rigging Co., will also embark on an over-the-road trip this spring in an effort to gain firsthand insights into the daily challenges and experiences of female professional drivers.

"Our sites serve as a home away from home for the millions of professional drivers in our nation and we are committed to ensuring they feel as safe and secure while visiting us as they do in their own home," said Debi Boffa, CEO of TA. "Safety is our top priority, and we look forward to learning how we can foster an even safer environment for all travelers and our team members, regardless of gender."

TA plans to provide regular updates on progress related to the Women’s Safety Advisory Group and other site safety initiatives.

Westlake, Ohio-based TA was acquired by bp in May 2023, adding around 290 sites to bp's U.S. network at the time. 

