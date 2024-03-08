Convenience Store Retailers & Suppliers Celebrate International Women's Day

The Hershey Co.

The Hershey Co. will be bringing back its limited-edition Hershey's SHE bars for a fourth year, with packaging that highlights more than 200 adjectives to describe powerful, reliable and brilliant women.

The Hershey's SHE bars were co-created in partnership with Girls on the Run, a United States-based nonprofit dedicated to creating a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential. The company will also be donating funds to support the organization's work, alongside the Hershey employees who volunteer as coaches for Girls on the Run throughout the year.

Internationally, Hershey plans to continue the "#HerSHE" and "#HERforSHE" International Women's Day campaigns. Originating in Brazil in 2020, this year, consumers in the Asia-Pacific region, Brazil/Latin America, Canada, India and the Middle East will join in the celebration, including partnerships with Girl Up, a nonprofit that advances girls' skills, rights and leadership opportunities to amplify the voices of girls and youth making a difference.

Additionally, the company plans to continue to build off its successful achievement of reaching one-to-one aggregate gender pay equity for salaried employees in the United States in 2020, with the goal of meeting the same standard globally by 2025.