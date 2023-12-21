Core-Mark Names News President & CEO

RICHMOND, Va. — Performance Food Group Co. (PFG) appointed Chris Hobson to the role of president and CEO of its convenience business, overseeing the Core-Mark subsidiary.

He takes over from Scott McPherson, who has been promoted to executive vice president and chief field operations officer.

Hobson began his career at Core-Mark as a general sales manager and has held numerous leadership positions during his more than 20-year tenure, including division president, vice president of marketing, senior vice president, and president and chief operating officer (COO). In his expanded role, he will continue to oversee performance, enterprise growth and marketing/purchasing/merchandising, while adding the responsibilities of finance, human resources and IT. Hobson will continue to report to McPherson.

McPherson, in the meantime, will add the responsibility of leading PFG's foodservice business segment, in addition to his current responsibilities overseeing PFG's Vistar and convenience businesses, and will continue to report to Craig Hoskins, PFG's president and COO.

Other personnel changes include the promotion of Sean Mahoney to president and CEO at Vistar, where he will continue to lead the day-to-day operations of the business segment. He joined Vistar in 2014 as channel vice president and has progressed through several leadership roles including multichannel vice president, senior vice president and sales and marketing, and president and COO. Mahoney will also continue to report to McPherson.

"These changes support both the continued development for these remarkable leaders today, and into the future" said Hoskins. "We've added so much talent to our organization over the last few years through strategic acquisitions, and we are also fortunate to have so many outstanding associates in our legacy businesses to help lead our company."

Based in Richmond, PFG has a nationwide network of more than 150 distribution facilities and 35,000 associates. It markets and delivers food and related products to 300,000-plus locations, including independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, healthcare facilities, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores.