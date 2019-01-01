Corona Refresca is the first-ever flavored malt beverage released by the Corona brand. The new line of premium alcohol-spiked beverages includes three tropical varieties: Passionfruit Lime, Guava Lime, and Coconut Lime. Each beverage has an ABV of 4.5 percent and is 199 calories per 12-ounce serving. Now available nationwide, the Guava Lime and Passionfruit Lime varieties come in six-packs for a suggested retail price of $9.99. A 12-pack that includes all three flavors is available for a suggested retail price of $16.99.