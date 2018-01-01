Country Archer Jerky Co. Meat Bars

Country Archer Jerky Co. launched a line of meat bars, as well as a Honey Chipotle Turkey Jerky variety. The meat bars — available in Cayenne Beef, Sweet BBQ Bacon and Herb Citrus Turkey — feature 100 percent grass-fed beef, uncured bacon and cage-free turkey, along with other "real" ingredients such as collagen, dates and spices. Each bar contains a complex amino acid profile made of collagen peptides, and is packed with 15 grams of protein, only three grams of sugar, and 120 to 140 calories per bar, according to the company. The bars are also free of MSG, gluten and soy. Country Archer’s new Honey Chipotle Turkey Jerky features ingredients such as organic honey and chipotle, and packs 29 grams of protein and only 200 calories per bag. The meat bars have a suggested retail price of $2.99 per 1.5-ounce bar. The Honey Chipotle Turkey Jerky has a suggested price of $6.99 per 2.75-ounce bag.