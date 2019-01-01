Country Archer Meat Sticks

Country Archer Jerky Co. is unveiling four new meat stick varieties: Chorizo Beef, Hatch Turkey, Maple Bacon Pork, and Pineapple Pork. Like all Country Archer meat snacks, the new meat sticks are crafted with gourmet cuts of extra-lean, USDA-inspected, 100 percent grass-fed beef, tender antibiotic-free turkey or pork; and are free of nitrites, MSG, gluten, antibiotics and added hormones. The new varieties will be available across North America beginning in mid-summer 2019 for a suggested retail price of $1.99.