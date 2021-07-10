Country Archer Provisions unveiled its first plant-based jerky line. Crafted with gourmet slices of King Oyster mushrooms, the product was created in partnership with renowned New York executive chef and published author Will Horowitz. Country Archer Plant-Based Jerky is available in three varieties: Spiced Bacon, which features natural hickory smoke, black pepper and a blend of spices to create an umami-flavored snack; BBQ, a tender, smoky barbecue flavor with a touch of sweetness that delivers a tangy twist; and Teriyaki, a blend of garlic, pineapple and ginger that packs a flavor punch and is the perfect balance of sweet and savory. Country Archer Plant-Based Jerky has 3 grams of dietary fiber per serving, and is free of soy, gluten, artificial preservatives and MSG. The suggested retail price is $7.99.