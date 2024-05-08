Countryside Pop Pocket Lighters
BIC Maxi Pocket Lighter refreshes the special edition series.
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
BIC Maxi Pocket Lighter is refreshing the Special Edition Countryside Pop series. Featuring a wide variety of designs inspired by a rural lifestyle, this series is perfect for consumers who enjoy a touch of relaxing countryside simplicity in their everyday routine. The lighter series is available now with a suggested retail price of $2.39 per lighter. BIC Maxi Pocket Lighters are long-lasting, reliable and 100% quality inspected.