WASHINGTON, D.C. — As holiday shopping kicks into high gear, consumers may be faced with higher prices due to rising costs of processing credit card transactions.

According to the Merchants Payments Coalition (MPC), those increasing swipe fees banks charge retailers could cost consumers more than $20 billion in higher prices this season.

"Inflation is coming down but swipe fees keep going up, taking a bigger slice out of what it takes to put presents under the tree," said Stephanie Martz, MPC executive committee member and National Retail Federation (NRF) chief administrative officer and general counsel. "With swipe fees higher here than in other countries, our children get fewer presents for the money than kids in Great Britain, France or even China. The best present Congress can give children this year is passage of the Credit Card Competition Act."

The legislation would require banks with at least $100 billion in assets to enable cards they issue to be processed over at least two unaffiliated networks — Visa or Mastercard, plus a competitor like NYCE, Star, Shazam or Discover. Meanwhile, merchants would be free to decide which enabled network they would prefer to use.