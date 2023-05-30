Crosby's Ushers In Summer Season With Digital Sweepstakes

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Crosby's Convenience Stores is kicking off the summer by offering My Crosby's Rewards members and all other customers the Ready. Set. Win! Summer Digital Game and Sweepstakes.

The promotion gives everyone the chance to be an instant winner in-store or through the retailer's digital mobile app.

The Ready. Set. Win! game will stir up excitement with more than $250,000 in rewards and prizes that customers are eligible to win. Major sponsors include 33 national and local brands, such as Red Bull, Fast Twitch and Powerade Zero.

[Read more: Crosby's Launches Loyalty Program Through New Mobile App]

More than 87 community-based Crosby's c-stores expect to issue 548,654 tickets to customers throughout the game, which runs more than three months.

Customers are also eligible to win sweepstakes prizes, including:

$100 gift cards

Free pizza slices for an entire month

Free fuel for a year

A Jetson electric scooter

An all-inclusive vacation for two or a $5,000 cash prize

"Our Ready. Set. Win! Summer Game enables Crosby's to engage with our customers each day, where every visit wins for each of our customers who shop with us," said Lenny Smith, vice president and general manager at Crosby's. "We offer daily savings on fuel, along with our fresh pizzas and subs, breakfast items and convenience shopping. It is great seeing smiling faces from our customers who receive their instant rewards, $100 gift cards, free pizza slices for a month, along with significant free fuel, products and cash prizes."

Last year's winners came from all over New York state, as far north as Barker, south as Bolivar, east as Honeoye Falls and west as Dunkirk, and into Wattsburg and Bradford, Pa., according to Crosby's.

Based in Lockport, Crosby's is family-owned and -operated. It has 87 c-store locations throughout New York and Pennsylvania.Along with Reid Petroleum Group, Crosby's is part of The Reid Group, a full-service independent fuel marketer providing a comprehensive range of products and services for retail and wholesale customers.