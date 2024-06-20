 Skip to main content

CSNews Extends Entry Period for 2024 Future Leaders of Convenience Awards

Nominations will be accepted through July 5.
Angela Hanson
CHICAGO — Convenience Store News is extending the entry period for the seventh-annual Future Leaders in Convenience (FLIC) Awards. Members of the convenience store industry may now nominate up-and-comers in their organizations through July 5.

The FLIC Awards recognize young people (aged 35 and under) who are already making significant positive contributions to their companies and the c-store industry at large. Individuals working for convenience store retailer, distributor and supplier companies are eligible for nomination.

The goal of the program is to celebrate and help develop the next generation of c-store industry leaders by providing a forum for talented young businesspeople to hone their leadership skills, while recognizing the achievements of a select few emerging leaders.

To be eligible for entry into the 2024 Future Leaders in Convenience Awards, nominees must work for a convenience store retailer, distributor or supplier company and be 35 years old or younger at the time of their nomination. Entries should cite accomplishments and achievements attained from May 1, 2023 through April 30, 2024.

Click here to nominate a Future Leader in Convenience.

Nominators are encouraged to share specific initiatives, achievements and examples of leadership within the past 12 months in order to present a full picture of the candidate and demonstrate what makes them a Future Leader in Convenience. 

All Future Leaders in Convenience winners will be prominently recognized during the 2024 FLIC Summit in November and in CSNews' November issue.

