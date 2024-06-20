CSNews Extends Entry Period for 2024 Future Leaders of Convenience Awards
To be eligible for entry into the 2024 Future Leaders in Convenience Awards, nominees must work for a convenience store retailer, distributor or supplier company and be 35 years old or younger at the time of their nomination. Entries should cite accomplishments and achievements attained from May 1, 2023 through April 30, 2024.
Click here to nominate a Future Leader in Convenience.
Nominators are encouraged to share specific initiatives, achievements and examples of leadership within the past 12 months in order to present a full picture of the candidate and demonstrate what makes them a Future Leader in Convenience.
All Future Leaders in Convenience winners will be prominently recognized during the 2024 FLIC Summit in November and in CSNews' November issue.