CSNews Extends Entry Period for 2024 Future Leaders of Convenience Awards

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News is extending the entry period for the seventh-annual Future Leaders in Convenience (FLIC) Awards. Members of the convenience store industry may now nominate up-and-comers in their organizations through July 5.

The FLIC Awards recognize young people (aged 35 and under) who are already making significant positive contributions to their companies and the c-store industry at large. Individuals working for convenience store retailer, distributor and supplier companies are eligible for nomination.

The goal of the program is to celebrate and help develop the next generation of c-store industry leaders by providing a forum for talented young businesspeople to hone their leadership skills, while recognizing the achievements of a select few emerging leaders.